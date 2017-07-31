Azul Systems, Inc., in collaboration with Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced the general availability of new versions of Zulu Enterprise and Zulu Embedded, a complete open source development and runtime platform for server-side Java applications, for the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 Server Processor. The new version of Zulu supports Java 8 and the ARM v8-A architecture.

Engineers and developers who design or maintain Java-based systems can now harness the high core count, high performance and power efficiency of the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor to drive architectural innovation in the datacenter.

Zulu and Zulu Embedded are certified and tested open source builds of OpenJDK. The Zulu build of OpenJDK running on the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor includes a high-performance JIT compiler and delivers highly optimized machine code at runtime for server-based Java applications.

“Our work with Azul represents another cornerstone of our ecosystem vision, in which enterprise Java is now enabled across our new class of ARM-based processors, purpose built from the ground up for performance, scale and TCO advantage,” said Ram Peddibhotla, VP of Product Management, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc. “Having Azul’s Zulu certified OpenJDK build tested and optimized on the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor further facilitates customers’ ability to innovate and develop for next generation ARM-based datacenters.”

“The ARM ecosystem provides developers with the energy-efficient, cost-effective resources required to build innovative ARM-based infrastructure solutions,” said Noel Hurley, vice president and general manager of networking and servers, Business Segments Group, ARM. “Both Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc. and Azul Systems are members of the ARM Infrastructure Developer Community (AIDC), and together provide a proven open source development platform and deployment vehicle for Java-based application and infrastructure software.”

“Java remains the primary development and production language for server applications in corporate datacenters and the cloud,” said Scott Sellers, Azul Systems president and CEO. “By teaming with Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc., we are providing enterprises with a high-performance, certified open source Java development and runtime solution to enable business-critical Java deployments on ARM processors in cost- and power-efficient datacenters.”

Pricing and Availability

All Azul Systems Zulu and Zulu Embedded builds of OpenJDK are 100% open source and free to download and use without restrictions. Azul offers flexible and cost-effective support contracts including timely security updates and IP protection for both standard and custom builds of Zulu, helping DevOps and product development teams reduce their Java support costs by up to 50% or more. Visit http://www.azul.com/downloads/zulu/zulu-download-arm/ to learn more and to download Zulu for the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 Server Processor. Builds of Zulu for 32-bit ARM-based processors, as well as 32/64-bit Intel x86 processors, are available at www.azul.com/downloads/zulu-embedded.

Learn more about the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 Server Processor here.