SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility solutions, has added no-code test automation powered by GenAI to its Zephyr Scale, the solution that delivers scalable, performant test management inside Jira. By using GenAI, any tester, including those without technical skills, can quickly convert manual tests into automated tests without coding, directly in Zephyr Scale, one of the fastest-growing apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with over 27K installs. The test automation functionality is being unveiled at Atlassian Team, Tuesday, April 30 – Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas, SmartBear booth #19. A beta version is available this week to Zephyr Scale customers.

“With our strategic acquisition of advanced AI-powered provider Reflect just three months ago, we are pioneering a groundbreaking approach in test automation,” said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “SmartBear is now leading the way in test management innovation with Zephyr Scale, the first and only Jira-native test management platform to offer this functionality directly within the platform. This groundbreaking approach to test automation removes barriers such as lack of time, technical expertise, and resources, allowing for complete traceability in the testing process. Understanding the needs of our customers and their customers is at the heart of our AI advancements. Through this lens we’re able to ensure our AI-powered solutions continue to add unparalleled value to our customers’ workflows.”

Cost-effective and easy to set up and use, Zephyr Scale saves 40+ hours per month on average per user. It offers robust reporting capabilities, allowing testers to generate customizable reports and metrics to track testing progress, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.

“We see in our research that 18% of organizations use GenAI in production application workloads,” said Paul Nashawaty, Practice Lead – Application Development and Modernization, The Futurum Group. “By extending the robust test management functionalities of Zephyr Scale in Jira with intuitive, codeless GenAI-powered automation capabilities, teams can achieve a seamless, synergistic test workflow that enhances test quality and accelerates software release cycles. This combination democratizes testing, making it not only accessible and manageable but also significantly boosts efficiency and coverage, ensuring higher software quality and faster go-to-market times and will allow for a great adoption of AI in production workloads.”

SmartBear is realigning 20+ products into intuitive solution hubs, including Test Hub, to simplify the customer experience. Test Hub allows testers to manage, automate, and execute all tests in one place for a simpler way to guarantee app quality. For more information, go to: https://smartbear.com/test-hub/