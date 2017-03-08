Kovair Software, Inc., today announced its entry into the DevOps tools market with its single click solution designated as Kovair Integrated DevOps. “With more than 70 tools integrations in our portfolio with our Omnibus Integration Platform, this was the natural next step for us to take to satisfy the needs of the market. When there are still no single product solutions for DevOps, Kovair comes close to this objective with this new product introduction,” said Bipin Shah, CEO and Chairman of Kovair.

Kovair Integrated DevOps will deliver a transformative impact for Enterprises. It enables the Enterprise to select the best of the breed tools and have a cohesive flow from continuous operation to continuous production deployment and monitoring. Kovair’s vision, while offering a standard off-the-shelf integrated DevOps product, is also to let the customer select best-of-the-breed tools and create a simple DevOps integrated flow as a single click solution with extensive collaboration. This will be empowered with business analytics for key metrics dashboards and reporting to manage status and execution summaries with drilldown details.

Kovair DevOps supports different software development methodologies including Agile, and Kanban. “Kovair is already integrated with 70+ tools covering a wide spectrum of products for operation, planning, project management, development, testing, configuration, provisioning, deployment and production,” said Devendra Joshi, Sr. Director of Products and Solutions at Kovair.

This product is available now and to schedule a demo, please contact Sales(at)Kovair(dot)com and download the PPT presentation provided on our website.