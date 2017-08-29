Syncsort, a global leader in data liberation, integrity and integration solutions for next-generation analytics, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Metron Technology, Ltd., provider of best-in-class capacity management software, services and education. Metron’s signature athene® solution delivers trend-based forecasting, capacity modeling and planning capabilities that enable enterprises to optimize their data infrastructure to improve performance and control costs, from mainframe to cloud.

With the continually growing scale and complexity of cross-platform business services, capacity management has become a more critical capability for IT operations. Organizations need effective ways to gather, integrate and analyze trends, model future scenarios and interpret data from across the enterprise to provide actionable insights and predict potential stress levels and issues for critical workloads. Trend analysis, modeling and the ability to correlate diverse data sets from multiple environments are particularly important for emerging Big Data and IoT use cases, implementation of private cloud computing services and balancing the use of external cloud service providers.

“As enterprises embrace the power of leveraging data as a source of competitive advantage, we continually see two key connected goals. Organizations are looking to deliver critical data from core applications to their next generation Big Data infrastructures and need to optimize the infrastructure running the applications,” said Josh Rogers, CEO, Syncsort. “Syncsort’s infrastructure optimization portfolio, combined with our market-leading Big Iron to Big Data integration solutions, allow customers to pursue both goals. Metron’s athene software further strengthens Syncsort’s value proposition in both of these key solution areas. Its sophisticated predictive analytics will enable our customers to ensure their traditional application infrastructure is operating as efficiently as possible, as well as help customers measure the health and capacity of rapidly growing Big Data environments.”

athene is differentiated by its ability to collect data from multiple platforms, on premise or in the cloud, physical and virtual, as well as the capability to maximize existing investments by importing data from a variety of vendor infrastructure modeling tools, including from CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Software and IBM. Its browser-based user interface simplifies its scalable and cost-effective 360-degree capacity management, empowering IT professionals to meet their SLAs and provide the required IT capacity while controlling costs.

The Metron team also brings to Syncsort strong subject-matter expertise, having advised on the original capacity management process definition and guidelines contained within the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework. The software, services and training Metron delivers are closely aligned to ITIL and other best practice methodologies for IT service management (ITSM) that are focused on aligning IT services with the needs of business.

“Many large enterprises require a 360-degree ‘service view’ of capacity for predictive analytics to help them improve service levels and optimize capacity,” said Andrew Smith, CEO, Metron. “Syncsort is a leader in accessing and integrating enterprise-wide data, and we are excited to further expand and complement their unique data infrastructure optimization solutions portfolio with Metron’s best-of-breed capacity management software and leading multi-platform capabilities.”

Through its acquisition-based and organic growth strategy, Syncsort continues to expand its portfolio of data liberation, integrity and integration software with products such as Ironstream, an innovative solution that provides mainframe machine data in real-time to Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud customers; DMX-h, which integrates enterprise-wide application data, including mainframe, with Hadoop data lakes, both on premise and in the cloud; and its industry-leading data quality solutions, powered by Trillium Software, for supporting data governance, customer 360, Big Data and data enrichment and validation initiatives.

The Metron transaction marks Syncsort’s first acquisition since combining with Vision Solutions, adding expertise and proven leadership in IBM i and AIX Power Systems platforms to create a ‘Big Iron to Big Data’ powerhouse. Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Syncsort.