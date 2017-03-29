TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced availability of its new API management offering, TIBCOMashery® Professional. Designed to expedite digital transformation activities, Mashery® Professional provides an easy-to-use API management solution that enables users to package APIs as products, manage API user communities, secure APIs, and monitor API program success with rich sets of analytics and reporting tools. This new offering enables companies to access the industry-leading Mashery API management platform at a lower cost, so they can focus on testing and ensuring program viability before scaling with more significant investments.

“Agile experimentation is a key ingredient for digital transformation. API management enables digital experimentation and collaborative innovation at scale,” said Rajeev Kozhikkattuthodi, vice president, product management and strategy, TIBCO. “With Mashery Professional, any part of the business can get started on its API-led digital transformation journey with a few clicks and zero operational overhead.”

Mashery Professional is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) environment that serves as an ideal launchpad to get started with your API initiatives quickly and cost-effectively. Its program compatibility ensures a smooth migration path as companies’ API programs grow in scope and expand in complexity. Mashery Professional is an ideal solution for companies starting API programs, or those who might seek a smaller-scale application.

“After moving to a new media platform based on an API architecture that incorporates Mashery, our overall pace of innovation and ability to execute on our digital strategy went up significantly,” said Myles Lagolago-Craig, head of platforms, digital, News Corp Australia. “In the media business, agility and time to market for new services are critical success factors.”