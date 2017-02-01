MapR Technologies, Inc., provider of the industry’s only Converged Data Platform, today announced availability of a new MapR Connector for Teradata, a leading analytics solutions company . This provides high speed, parallel connections from Teradata to the MapR Converged Data Platform, improving bulk data transfers, and enabling scalable agile analytics across the ecosystem. The new connector is also certified for use in an Informatica Big Data Management environment for simpler and faster data integrations between MapR and Teradata.

“Teradata and MapR share clients who are realizing significant business outcomes enabled by our joint technologies,” said Chad Meley, vice president, marketing, Teradata. “This latest innovation is in response to their need to scale data movement across the ecosystem fabric to support analytics against growing data volumes resulting from mobile, web, and the IoT.”

The new MapR Connector, based on the Teradata Connector for Hadoop (TDCH), enables higher speed data transfers between MapR and Teradata, optimizing ecosystem environments and providing robust and performant access to analytics data due to parallelization across cluster nodes. The new MapR Connector leverages the popular open source data integration tool Apache Sqoop and is certified for use in Informatica Big Data Management as part of an organization-wide data integration technology.

“With the new connector from MapR, our joint customers can streamline their connectivity to Teradata with unified connectivity experience and gain performance and functionality of specialized drivers,” said Ronen Schwartz, SVP and GM, data integration and cloud integration, Informatica.

“We continue to work closely with Teradata to ensure our customers have a powerful multi-temperature data analytics environment,” said Jack Norris, senior vice president, data and applications, MapR Technologies. “The new connector ensures more seamless integrations in big data deployments that include both MapR and Teradata using popular technologies like Informatica Big Data Management as well as open source tools.”

Available now in MapR 5.2 and the recently released MapR Ecosystem Pack (MEP) 2.0, customers can immediately leverage the new MapR Connector with Teradata 15.10.