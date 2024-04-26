The DevOps company Copado has announced a new AI assistant for Salesforce test creation called Test Copilot.

This follows the company’s recent announcement of Copado Explorer, which is an automated testing solution designed for Salesforce users, as well as the launch of its AI assistant CopadoGPT, which Test Copilot is built on.

Users provide a text prompt of what needs to be tested and Test Copilot creates a test that fits those requirements.

It can convert existing tests, Selenium tests, or Copado Explorer results into a new test, create tests from scratch, or turn recorded user sessions into test scripts.

“Copado is in the business of giving people their time back,” said Esko Hannula, senior vice president of product management at Copado. “By eliminating repeated tasks and using AI to automate the test creation process, Copado is helping release teams work faster than ever before while improving release quality. With our AI-powered testing solutions, Copado customers are not only accelerating software testing, but simplifying it.”