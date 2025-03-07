Software companies are constantly trying to add more and more AI features to their platforms, and it can be hard to keep up with it all. We’ve written this roundup to share updates from 10 notable companies that have recently enhanced their products with AI.

JFrog launches end-to-end DevSecOps platform for deploying AI applications

JFrog is releasing a new end-to-end solution for developing and deploying enterprise AI applications that brings together development teams, data scientists, and machine learning engineers into a single platform.

JFrog ML provides a holistic view of the entire AI software supply chain, from software packages to LLMs, so that companies can ensure their AI applications are secured in the same way their traditional software is.

It provides security scanning for AI models, whether they were created in-house or are from a third-party.

Other key features include providing a single system of record, reproducible artifacts for all models created in the platform, simplified model development and deployment processes, and dataset management and feature store support.

Anthropic Console now facilitates prompt collaboration

Developers will now be able to share prompts with others through the Console. Team members have access to a shared library of prompts, eliminating the need to copy and paste prompts to share them.

Additionally, Anthropic Console now supports the company’s latest model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, and offers new capabilities to assist users in writing prompts for that model’s extended thinking mode, as well as setting the budget for extended thinking.

Salesforce launches Agentforce 2dx

Agentforce is the company’s platform for integrating AI agents into employee workflows, and Agentforce 2dx introduces new features that make it even easier for AI agents to be set up.

Capabilities include a new API, the ability to embed Agentforce into Salesforce business logic, new integrations with MuleSoft, integration with the Slack Workflow Builder, new employee templates for Agentforce use cases, and more. Certain features have already begun rolling out, and Agentforce 2dx is expected to be fully available in April.

“By extending digital labor beyond CRM, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to embed agentic AI into any workflow or application to handle routine tasks, augment employees, and connect with customers,” said Adam Evans, EVP and GM of Salesforce’s AI Platform. “With deep integrations across Salesforce’s digital labor platform, CIOs, IT leaders, and developers can seamlessly build agents and automate work wherever it happens, driving efficiency, fueling innovation, and unlocking new opportunities in the $6 trillion digital labor market.”

Sonatype announces AI Software Composition Analysis

This end-to-end tool allows companies to protect and manage their models throughout development and deployment.

It blocks malicious models from entering development environments, provides a centralized method for governance, automates policy management, and offers full visibility into model consumption.

“No one knows open source like Sonatype, and AI is the next frontier. Just as we revolutionized open source security, we are now doing the same for AI,” said Mitchell Johnson, chief product development officer at Sonatype.

Moderne launches AI agent for code refactoring

Moderne is the creator of the open-source project, OpenRewrite, which automates mass code refactorings. The new AI agent, Moddy, has access to OpenRewrite’s capabilities, enabling developers to navigate, analyze, and modify large, multi-repository codebases.

For instance, a developer could ask Moddy to describe the dependencies that are in use, upgrade frameworks, fix vulnerabilities, or locate specific business logic.

Its Lossless Semantic Tree (LST) data model allows it to understand the structure, dependencies, and relationships across multiple repositories.

“Moddy, the new multi-repo AI agent from Moderne, represents a paradigm shift in how enterprise codebases are managed, maintained, and modernized. It empowers developers to take command of their entire codebase—not just the code in their IDE,” Moderne wrote in a blog post.

Google expands AI Overviews, adds AI Mode to Search

The AI Overview feature now utilizes Gemini 2.0, allowing it to answer harder questions, such as those related to coding, math, or multimodal queries.

AI Mode extends AI Overviews further by allowing users to ask follow-up questions when they get their response, rather than having to start multiple searches to get the information they’re looking for.

For instance, a user could ask “what’s the difference in sleep tracking features between a smart ring, smartwatch and tracking mat,” and then ask a follow-up question: “what happens to your heart rate during deep sleep?”

Amazon Bedrock Data Automation is now generally available

First announced in preview during AWS re:Invent last year, Amazon Bedrock Data Automation streamlines the process of getting insights from unstructured, multimodal content, like documents, images, audio, and videos.

“With Bedrock Data Automation, you can reduce the development time and effort to build intelligent document processing, media analysis, and other multimodal data-centric automation solutions,” the company wrote in a post.

Currently, this feature is available in US East (N. Virginia) and US West (Oregon), and AWS plans to expand it to more regions in Europe and Asia later this year.

Microsoft open sources Microsoft.Extensions.AI.Evalutions library

This library provides a framework for evaluating the quality of AI applications, and it is now available as part of the dotnet/Extensions repository, which contains a number of libraries useful in creating production-ready applications.

Along with the open source release, Microsoft is also providing a new set of samples to help developers get started with the library. The samples showcase common use cases and demonstrate how to leverage the library’s capabilities.

OpenAI announces consortium for using AI to advance research and education

NextGenAI is a collaboration between OpenAI and 15 research institutions to use AI to “accelerate research breakthroughs and transform education.”

The participating institutions include Caltech, the California State University system, Duke University, the University of Georgia, Harvard University, Howard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Michigan, the University of Mississippi, The Ohio State University, the University of Oxford, Sciences Po, Texas A&M University, Boston Children’s Hospital, and the Boston Public Library.

OpenAI is committing $50 million in research grants, compute funding, and API access to those organizations.

“The field of AI wouldn’t be where it is today without decades of work in the academic community. Continued collaboration is essential to build AI that benefits everyone. NextGenAI will accelerate research progress and catalyze a new generation of institutions equipped to harness the transformative power of AI,” said Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI.

Teradata launches new solution for efficiently handling vector data for agentic AI use cases

Teradata, a provider of data analytics solutions, announced a new database offering for managing vector data.

Teradata Enterprise Vector Store manages unstructured data in multi-modal formats like text, video, images, and PDFs. It can process billions of vectors and integrate them into pre-existing systems, and offers response times in the tens of milliseconds.

According to the company, vector stores are an important foundation for agentic AI, but many vector stores require organizations to make tradeoffs, such as getting fast results, but only for small data sets, or being able to handle large vector volumes, but not at the speed required by agentic AI use cases.

