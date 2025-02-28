Software companies are constantly trying to add more and more AI features to their platforms, and it can be hard to keep up with it all. We’ve written this roundup to share updates from 10 notable companies that have recently enhanced their products with AI.

OpenAI announces research preview of GPT-4.5

OpenAI is calling GPT-4.5 its “largest and best model for chat yet.” The newest model was trained using data from smaller models, which improves steerability, understanding of nuance, and natural conversation, according to the company.

In comparison to o1 and o3-mini, this model is a more general-purpose model, and unlike o1, GPT-4.5 is not a reasoning model, so it doesn’t think before it responds.

“We believe reasoning will be a core capability of future models, and that the two approaches to scaling—pre-training and reasoning—will complement each other. As models like GPT‑4.5 become smarter and more knowledgeable through pre-training, they will serve as an even stronger foundation for reasoning and tool-using agents,” the company wrote in a post.

Anthropic releases Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code

Anthropic made two major announcements this week: the release of Claude 3.7 Sonnet and a research preview for an agentic coding tool called Claude Code.

Claude Sonnet is the company’s medium cost and performance model, sitting in between the smaller Haiku models and the most powerful Opus models.

According to Anthropic, Claude 3.7 Sonnet is the company’s most intelligent model yet and the “first hybrid reasoning model on the market.” It produces near-instant responses and has an extended thinking mode where it can provide the user with step-by-step details of how it came to its answers.

The company also announced a research preview for Claude Code, which is an agentic coding tool. “Claude Code is an active collaborator that can search and read code, edit files, write and run tests, commit and push code to GitHub, and use command line tools—keeping you in the loop at every step,” Anthropic wrote in a blog post.

Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite now generally available

Google has announced that Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite is now available in the Gemini App for production use in Google AI Studio or in Vertex AI for enterprise customers.

According to Google, this model features better performance in reasoning, multimodal, math, and factuality benchmarks compared to Gemini 1.5 Flash.

Google to offer free version of Gemini Code Assist

Google also announced that it is releasing a free version of Gemini Code Assist, which is an AI-coding assistant.

Now in public preview, Gemini Code Assist for individuals provides free access to a Gemini 2.0 model fine-tuned for coding within Visual Studio Code and JetBrains IDEs. The model was trained on a variety of real-world coding use cases and supports all programming languages in the public domain.

The assistant offers a chat interface that is aware of a developer’s existing code, provides automatic code completion, and can generate and transform full functions or files.

The free version has a limit of 6,000 code-related requests and 240 chat requests per day, which Google says is roughly 90 times more than other coding assistants on the market today. It also has a 128,000 input token context window, which allows developers to use larger files and ground the assistant with knowledge about their codebases.

Microsoft announces Phi-4-multimodal and Phi-4-mini

Phi-4-multimodal can process speech, vision, and text inputs at the same time, while Phi-4-mini is optimized for text-based tasks.

According to Microsoft, Phi-4-multimodal leverages cross-modal learning techniques to enable it to understand and reason across multiple different modalities at once. It is also optimized for on-device execution and reduced computational overhead.

Phi-4-mini is a 3.8B parameter model designed for speed and efficiency while still outperforming larger models in text-based tasks like reasoning, math, coding, instruction-following, and function-calling.

The new models are available in Azure AI Foundry, HuggingFace, and the NVIDIA API Catalog.

IBM’s next generation Granite models are now available

IBM has released the next generation models in its Granite family: Granite 3.2 8B Instruct, Granite 3.2 2B Instruct, Granite Vision 3.2 2B, Granite-Timeseries-TTM-R2.1, Granite-Embedding-30M-Sparse, and new model sizes for Granite Guardian 3.2.

Granite 3.2 8B Instruct and Granite 3.2 2B Instruct provide chain of thought reasoning that can be toggled on and off.

“The release of Granite 3.2 marks only the beginning of IBM’s explorations into reasoning capabilities for enterprise models. Much of our ongoing research aims to take advantage of the inherently longer, more robust thought process of Granite 3.2 for further model optimization,” IBM wrote in a blog post.

All of the new Granite 3.2 models are available on Hugging Face under the Apache 2.0 license. Additionally, some of the models are accessible through IBM watsonx.ai, Ollama, Replicate, and LM Studio.

Precisely announces updates to Data Integrity Suite

The Data Integrity Suite is a set of services that help companies ensure trust in their data, and the latest release includes several AI capabilities.

The new AI Manager allows users to register LLMs in the Data Integrity Suite to ensure they comply with the company’s requirements, offers the ability to scale AI usage using external LLMs with processing handled by the same infrastructure the LLM is on, and uses generative AI to create catalog asset descriptions.

Other updates in the release include role-based data quality scores, new governance capabilities, a new Snowflake connector, and new metrics for understanding latency.

Warp releases its AI-powered terminal on Windows

Warp allows users to navigate the terminal using natural language, leveraging a user’s saved commands, codebase context, what shell they are in, and their past actions to make recommendations.

It also features an Agent Mode that can be used to debug errors, fix code, and summarize logs, and it has the power to automatically execute commands.

It has already been available on Mac and Linux, and the company said that Windows support has been its most requested feature over the past year. It supports PowerShell, WSL, and Git Bash, and will run on x64 or ARM64 architectures.

MongoDB acquires Voyage AI for its embedding and reranking models

MongoDB has announced it is acquiring Voyage AI, a company that makes embedding and reranking models.

This acquisition will enable MongoDB’s customers to build reliable AI-powered applications using data stored in MongoDB databases, according to the company.

According to MongoDB, it will integrate Voyage AI’s technology in three phases. During the first phase, Voyage AI’s embedding and reranking models will still be available through Voyage AI’s website, AWS Marketplace, and Azure Marketplace.

The second phase will involve integrating Voyage AI’s models into MongoDB Atlas, beginning with an auto-embedding service for Vector Search and then adding native reranking and domain-specific AI capabilities.

During the third phase, MongoDB will advance AI-powered retrieval with multi-modal capabilities, and introduce instruction tuned models.

IBM announces intent to acquire DataStax

The company plans to utilize DataStax AstraDB and DataStax Enterprise’s capabilities to improve watsonx.

“Our combined technology will capture richer, more nuanced representations of knowledge, ultimately leading to more efficient and accurate outcomes. By harnessing DataStax’s expertise in managing large-scale, unstructured data and combining it with watsonx’s innovative data AI solutions, we will provide enterprise ready data for AI with better data performance, search relevancy, and overall operational efficiency,” IBM wrote in a post.

IBM has also said that it will continue collaborating on DataStax’s open source projects Apache Cassandra, Langflow, and OpenSearch.

