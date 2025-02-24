MongoDB has announced it is acquiring Voyage AI, a company that makes embedding and reranking models.

This acquisition will enable MongoDB’s customers to build reliable AI-powered applications using data stored in MongoDB databases, according to the company.

MongoDB went on to explain that AI-powered applications are prone to hallucinations because of their probabilistic nature, and that the risk of hallucinations has limited the use of AI in mission-critical use cases. Hallucinations are more likely to occur when a model has limited understanding or context of data.

To overcome this challenge, organizations need high-quality retrieval to ensure that relevant information is being extracted from their data. Voyage AI’s embedding and reranking models facilitate this with their ability to extract meaning from specialized and domain-specific text and unstructured data, MongoDB explained.

“Instead of implementing workarounds or managing separate systems, developers can generate high-quality embeddings from real-time operational data, store vectors, perform semantic search, and refine results—all within MongoDB. This eliminates complexity and delivers higher accuracy, lower latency, and a streamlined developer experience,” Dev Ittycheria, CEO of MongoDB, wrote in a blog post.

According to MongoDB, it will integrate Voyage AI’s technology in three phases. During the first phase, Voyage AI’s embedding and reranking models will still be available through Voyage AI’s website, AWS Marketplace, and Azure Marketplace.

The second phase will involve integrating Voyage AI’s models into MongoDB Atlas, beginning with an auto-embedding service for Vector Search and then adding native reranking and domain-specific AI capabilities.

During the third phase, MongoDB will advance AI-powered retrieval with multi-modal capabilities, and introduce instruction tuned models.

“Joining MongoDB enables us to bring our cutting-edge AI retrieval technology to a broader audience and integrate it seamlessly into mission-critical applications,” said Tengyu Ma, founder of Voyage AI. “By combining our expertise in embeddings and reranking with MongoDB’s best-in-class database, we can help organizations build AI applications that deliver more accurate and reliable results at scale, empowering them to confidently apply AI to high-stakes use cases.”