Google is releasing a free version of Gemini Code Assist, which is an AI-coding assistant.

Now in public preview, Gemini Code Assist for individuals provides free access to a Gemini 2.0 model fine-tuned for coding within Visual Studio Code and JetBrains IDEs. The model was trained on a variety of real-world coding use cases and supports all programming languages in the public domain.

The assistant offers a chat interface that is aware of a developer’s existing code, provides automatic code completion, and can generate and transform full functions or files.

The free version has a limit of 6,000 code-related requests and 240 chat requests per day, which Google says is roughly 90 times more than other coding assistants on the market today. It also has a 128,000 input token context window, which allows developers to use larger files and ground the assistant with knowledge about their codebases.

“With a worldwide population of developers forecasted to grow to 57.8 million by 2028, we think AI should be available to them whether they can pay for it or not, so they can start building with what are quickly becoming the standard digital tools of the future,” Ryan J. Salva, senior director of product management at Google, wrote in a blog post.

In addition, Google is also introducing a public preview of Gemini Code Assist for GitHub, another free tool that provides code reviews for public and private repositories. This assistant can detect style issues (developers can upload their own style guide) and bugs, and automatically suggests fixes.

“Offloading basic reviews to an AI agent can help make code repositories more maintainable and improve quality, allowing developers to focus on more complex tasks,” Salva wrote.