Copado, a provider of a Salesforce DevOps platform, has expanded the beta program for its AI platform, CopadoGPT, to all customers after successful internal validation.

CopadoGPT serves as a cross-platform intelligence layer that provides advice and recommendations on Salesforce DevOps best practices, accelerating test generation, enriching user stories, and generating release notes.

The company created the platform to enhance time to value, boost customer satisfaction, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

“Copado is an AI-first company with a focus on maximizing the customer experience. The expansion of CopadoGPT’s beta access marks a significant milestone in our journey to embed AI deeply into the fabric of Salesforce DevOps. This AI DevOps advisor is not just a tool; it’s a partner that enhances our customers’ capabilities to innovate rapidly and with confidence,” said Federico Larsen, chief technology officer at Copado. “With dozens of use cases, CopadoGPT is changing the way people work. We are excited to embed a decade’s worth of DevOps know-how into an AI platform and make it easily accessible for our customers.”

CopadoGPT reflects Copado’s dedication to an AI-first approach and will continue to power new product capabilities for advancing digital transformation, according to the company in a post.

“Generative AI TuringBots are improving software development and bringing a DevOps-specific product to market is a significant step forward for this industry,” said Diego Lo Giudice, vice president principal analyst at Forrester. “Copado’s approach of combining deep DevOps domain knowledge with the power of GenAI will enable SaaS development teams to significantly make their development and deployment processes much more productive.”