A new decentralized authentication protocol for websites and apps has been released. The SecureLogin Authentication Protocol 1.0 is a password replacement that does not believe in giving third parties access to log into your account from anywhere. The solution aims to solve password reuse, usability, central authority, man-in-the-middle, and malware.

“Classic passwords/2FA are poorly designed, hard to backup and inconvenient to use. SecureLogin is all-in-one solution that creates a cryptographic private key from your email and master password to sign in everywhere and helps you to forget about passwords,” according to its GitHub page.

With the SecureLogin Authentication Protocol, users click the login button, confirm the request, and they are done. “No hassle with hardware devices, one time codes, waiting for an email or SMS to arrive, getting your phone out of pocket, dealing with QR codes, etc,” Egor Homakov, evangelist for SecureLogin, wrote in a post.

GDB 8.0 now available

GDB, the GNU Project Debugger, 8.0 has been released. The GNU Project Debugger is designed to help developers catch bugs during the act, understand what happened, and make any changes necessary. It is available for Ada, C, C++, Objective-C and other programming languages.

The latest version of the release includes C++, Python scripting, GDB commands interpreter and GDB/MI improvements.

A full list of changes is available here.

Boundless releases Boundless Suite 4.0

Boundless released Boundless Suite 4.0, which is designed to streamline the creation of maps and applications using Boundless’ open GIS ecosystem. Also, the company announced a new Boundless SDK for developers, and contributions to the community release of GeoServer 2.11.

Boundless Suite 4.0 comes with support on the CentOS 7 operating system, styles with Mapbox Styles, and it is designed to work in modern IT architectures including virtual machines, elastic DevOps architectures, and in the cloud. The new SDK ships with Boundless Suite 4.0 and it allows users to create web mapping applications that leverage the OpenLayers 3 library using Flux and React frameworks.

“Boundless Suite 4.10 represents our continued commitment to release quality geospatial software on a regular and consistent basis,” said Anthony Calamito, vice president of product at Boundless. “The new capabilities in Suite 4.10 make publishing spatial data easier, make it accessible on more operating systems and enable simplified styling of data across the Boundless ecosystem.”

Audioburst launches new API for developers

Audioburst is changing the way people consume audio content in today’s connected and digital world. Audioburst announced its cross-platform API along with a $6.7 million Series A round of financing, led by Advanced Media Inc.

“The growing popularity of Amazon Echo, Google Home and voice activated apps, has created an exponential demand for audio content,” said Amir Hirsh, cofounder and CEO of Audioburst. “In fact, as of 2016, 20% of search queries on Google’s mobile app and on Android devices are voice searches. Users have learned to get their factual answers spoken to them by the different devices, but are now looking for a winning content experience”

The new API lets developers tap into a library of audio content, add personalized audio feeds, search content, and search real-time audio notifications across the web, mobile, IoT devices, and in-car entertainment.



Developers can find more information here.