As open-source software continues to become a critical part of the software industry, GitHub wants to ensure the community understands the pervasive landscape. The organization recently released an open set of data designed to help researchers, data enthusiasts and open-source members comprehend the overall needs of the community.

Some of the major findings highlight how valued documentation is to developers, even though it is often overlooked. The open-source data also reveals the impact on negative interactions, how open source is used by the world, and who makes up the open-source community.

GitHub collaborated with researchers, the industry and the open-source community to design its 2017 Open Source Survey. With more than 50 questions, the survey covers a range of topics, from documentation to the open-source industry as a whole.

One of the key findings from the survey demonstrates that documentation is highly valued, but often overlooked. According to GitHub, documentation helps new GitHub users contribute to projects, use projects, and understand the overall conduct and standards of the community. It is proven that documentation is in fact an impactful way to contribute back to open source, according to the findings.

The survey found that incomplete or outdated documentation is a pervasive problem, according to 93% of respondents. However, 60% of contributors say that they rarely or never contribute to documentation. To combat this, GitHub suggests that developers help a maintainer out and open a pull request to improve documentation issues as needed.

The survey also found that documentation helps create inclusive communities, and licenses are by far the most important types of documentation to both users and contributors. The findings show 64% of respondents said an open-source license is very important when deciding whether or not to use a project.

In addition, GitHub found that negative interactions are infrequent, but highly visible, and these effects can extend beyond just the individuals directly involved. Respondents (18%) said they have personally experienced a negative interaction with another open-source user, and 50% witnessed one between other people.