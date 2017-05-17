Knoa Software, a leading provider of user experience management (UEM) software, today announced a new version of the SAP User Experience Management (SAP UEM) application by Knoa. SAP UEM by Knoa 7.2 includes support for the SAP HANA database, agentless monitoring for SAP applications, enhanced mobile device monitoring and expanded monitoring capabilities for SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP Fiori apps.

This release enables SAP customers migrating to SAP S/4HANA or SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite to leverage Knoa’s user analytics for a broader range of operating environments, including end-user devices, browser configurations and business applications. With its support for the SAP HANA database, SAP UEM can now be integrated into the customer’s migration strategy to an SAP HANA–based environment, whether on-premise or in the cloud.

“With this release, Knoa reaffirms its commitment to full alignment with SAP’s strategy of digital transformation empowered by SAP S/4HANA,” said Bogdan Nica, vice president of product and services at Knoa. “We see this as an indispensable tool for everyone migrating to SAP S/4HANA. This version of SAP UEM delivers more flexibility in deployment options and extends the reach of our analytics within the SAP application landscape. We were extremely encouraged by the early success of our beta program, where we saw accelerated deployment and time to value at multiple customer sites.”

He added, “This release will also be an important asset for our partners, from system integrators to delivery partners, who will be able to accelerate their own projects, create business justification for follow-on services and differentiate themselves in the market with a unique set of analytical capabilities.”

The new version of SAP UEM enables customers to leverage the following new features for their SAP S/4HANA migration projects and implementations of SAP SuccessFactors solutions:

SAP HANA database support – Deploy SAP UEM in an SAP HANA–based environment, alongside other SAP solutions.

– Deploy SAP UEM in an SAP HANA–based environment, alongside other SAP solutions. Agentless monitoring – Measure end-user adoption and performance across the SAP software landscape without the need to deploy an agent on users’ desktops. SAP software environments that can be monitored with Knoa’s agentless technology include: SAP GUI interface for HTML, SAP CRM, SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP Fiori apps.

– Measure end-user adoption and performance across the SAP software landscape without the need to deploy an agent on users’ desktops. SAP software environments that can be monitored with Knoa’s agentless technology include: SAP GUI interface for HTML, SAP CRM, SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP Fiori apps. Mobile device monitoring – Extend the range of user analytics collected for desktop environments to mobile devices (for Android and iOS), across multiple browser configurations (Chrome, Safari).

– Extend the range of user analytics collected for desktop environments to mobile devices (for Android and iOS), across multiple browser configurations (Chrome, Safari). SAP BusinessObjects Design Studio dashboards – Leverage SAP BusinessObjects Design Studio to access executive level reporting, or extend it through custom development.

SAP UEM delivers unprecedented visibility into user behavior to drive adoption and effective use of SAP software. Previous examples of how customers have used the solution to maximize their investments in SAP software, and reduce costs and risks during migration projects include:

In preparation for this launch, this version of SAP UEM has undergone a rigorous certification process with SAP, ensuring compliance with SAP’s standards of security, performance, support and reliability – for both on-premise and cloud versions. This release is available to all SAP UEM customers as a standard upgrade, through the SAP Service Marketplace extranet.

Knoa will participate at SAPPHIRE NOW and the ASUG Annual Conference being held May 16-18 in Orlando, Florida, in booth #1341. SAPPHIRE NOW focuses on how companies can enable their digital business strategy and get more from their technology investments. SAPPHIRE NOW and the ASUG Annual Conference are the world’s premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem.