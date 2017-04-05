ABBY, a leading global provider of technologies and solutions that help businesses to action information, is launching a new Real-Time Recognition SDK – a secure mobile technology for iOS and Android that lets developers add offline recognition of 63 natural languages in live video stream to their enterprise and consumer applications.

On-screen images are processed in real time, eliminating the need to take a photo and save it. Users can simply point their camera at the text and ‘lift out’ what they see live on the display. This provides an intuitive and accurate way to capture information printed on virtually any background. As no photos are stored on the device, the technology is well suited for use in processes that must comply with data security and data privacy standards.

Real-Time Recognition SDK (RTR SDK) is a new technology, enabling ‘instant’ text extraction from the preview screen of mobile devices. Real-time recognition enables quicker, simpler extraction of text from documents and objects placed in the live video stream from smartphone and mobile cameras. The extracted data can be used in a variety of mobile applications ranging from highly responsive customer services to automated enterprise processes and consumer apps.

Applications based on ABBYY Real-Time Recognition SDK can pull text from on-screen objects and automatically convert it to digital data. On-screen images are processed in live video stream, eliminating the need to first take a photo and save it. This makes the data entry process simpler and more intuitive. The conversion takes place directly on the device and within the mobile app, no Internet connection needed. Once digital, data can be easily processed by the application or even sent to cloud-based systems for further handling.

Enterprises can develop real-time recognition-enabled customer services and products to speed up data acquisition and processing times. As part of customer onboarding processes such as account opening or loan application, information from ID cards, pay slips and other documents can be captured within seconds and then transferred directly into online forms or apps for new customer sign-ups. For customer self-services provided by banks or insurance companies, mobile apps can quickly extract and use transactional information such as bank transfer details (BPay, SWIFT, IBAN, etc.) or policy numbers in claim forms to make data entry processes more efficient. As no photos are stored on the device, the technology is well-suited for use in processes that must comply with data security and data privacy standards.

Software vendors developing consumer apps can easily add new functionality and value for their users. Travel apps can offer fast translation assistance when images captured on preview screens can be quickly translated using mobile dictionaries. Text reading apps for persons with reading and learning disabilities can be enhanced by ‘live text input’ into their text-to-speech components.

Real-time recognition not only speeds up the digital journey, but also helps enterprises provide intuitive, enjoyable and secure customer experiences. The key difference is that it eliminates unnecessary steps for the user – just point your device’s camera at the text and get results instantaneously, in real time. The accuracy of recognition is very high, it works with a wide variety of languages on virtually any background, which makes it a real advantage for any consumer or enterprise application.

The new technology complements ABBYY’s comprehensive portfolio of tools that simplify capture, digitization, and extraction of data. ABBYY’s offering ranges from mobile-based information capture and OCR, to enterprise-level automated document processing and data extraction.

Specifications and Availability

ABBYY Real-Time Recognition SDK is available for integration into new or existing applications for iOS and Android. The ABBYY developer toolkit supports easy integration and offers code samples and ‘quick start’ guides to help developers get started. The SDK supports capture of texts in 63 languages.