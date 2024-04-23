The testing company mabl has announced that it now offers automated mobile testing capabilities in its platform, which already offered testing for web and APIs.

It was designed to give full coverage of all the unique functionalities of varying mobile devices and their operating systems.

With this new new offering, tests are created through a low-code interface, meaning that developers can create tests for their mobile apps in a matter of minutes and non-developers can also utilize the platform. According to the company, this makes testing more accessible and will help to build a culture of quality throughout the organization.

Tests can be executed in parallel across multiple devices, ensuring that testing teams are able to get results faster.

The platform also offers capabilities designed to increase trust in test results by minimizing the occurrence of flaky tests, which are tests that return both passing and failing results. These include things like auto-healing, which is when tests rewrite themselves to adapt to code changes, and Intelligent Wait, which tailors testing wait times to the normal pace of the application.

In addition to offering a low-code interface, mabl’s mobile testing capabilities also utilize AI to help make testers even more productive by reducing manual selector tests, speeding up test creation, automatically discovering gaps in test coverage, and identifying performance degradation issues.

“Ensuring the highest quality software across the entire user experience is critical for organizations today. End user transactions globally occur primarily on smartphones, yet the mobile app testing and deployment process has failed to catch up to the pace of change, and largely continued to be arcane, time-intensive, and highly piecemeal in its focus on the testing experience,” said Dan Belcher, cofounder at mabl. “In this climate, organizations that don’t put mobile quality front and center will fail to attract and maintain their user base. At mabl, we’ve seen firsthand that organizations that embrace AI-powered, automated testing solutions have a competitive advantage, by democratizing mobile app testing and accelerating time to market.”