Puppet, an Infrastructure as Code company, has released the Puppet Development Kit on GitHub to streamline the process of writing, testing and implementing Puppet modules.

“Tools like puppet-lint and rspec-puppet have been around for a long time to help you catch issues in your code,” Lindsey Smith, a senior project manager with Puppet, wrote in a post on the company’s development blog. “However, you had to discover these tools, install them and figure out how to use them effectively on your own. With the Puppet Development Kit, we now take care of all that, so you don’t have to.”

In addition to troubleshooting tools, the Puppet Development Kit includes improvements to the module skeleton, the ability to generate modules and classes and a new command line interface called pdk.

The company hopes the development kit, combined with the community-driven module repository, Puppet Forge, will create a more accessible environment for developers.

Smith called the over 5,000 modules in the Puppet Forge the “‘batteries included’ of automated configuration management,” and a great starting point for developers new to writing Puppet code.

“Writing Puppet code should be a radically intuitive, self-service experience,” said Omri Gazitt, chief product officer for Puppet. “The Puppet Development Kit gives users a proven path to unify their fragmented processes, consolidate tools and standardize the way that they get software in the hands of their customers and end users.”