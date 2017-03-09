Self-driving car enthusiasts can join the Udacity-Didi self-driving car challenge, which focuses on a core feature of self-driving cars: the Automated Safety and Awareness Processing Stack (ASAPS).

ASAPS identifies stationary and moving objects from a moving car, and it uses data that includes radar objects, camera images and frames, and Velodyne’s point cloud, according to Udacity. Competitors need to create a safe system that detects hazards, and if they win, they can receive a US$100,000 prize.

The first competition round starts on March 22.

CollabNet releases TeamForge 17.1

CollabNet has announced a new release of TeamForge, its application life-cycle-management and collaboration platform that aims to help organizations create high-quality applications.

CollabNet TeamForge 17.1 includes greater ease-of-use and speed through a redesigned My Workspace, which is its project-management overview dashboard. This release also includes more powerful code-search functions and inline editing options in the Code Browser.

More information on this release can be found here.

Bugsnag supports Code Push for React Native

Bugsnag now supports Code Push for React Native, which means developers can push updates without having to go through the App Store update process.

Developers can use Code Push for code updates related to JavaScript bundles and any associated assets. Code Push is also for hot bug fixes, and Bugsnag will point developers to the line of code that caused a crash so they can easily fix the errors and push out a new release with it.

Bugsnag uses source maps to de-obfuscate JavaScript stack traces, and it has a Source Map Upload API to help developers with this. Documentation on how to get started with Code Push can be found here.