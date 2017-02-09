Developers who haven’t submitted their Android Wear 2.0 apps to the Google Play Store yet might want to get a move on. Google announced the consumer launch of the wearable platform is beginning to roll out.

Android Wear 2.0 is designed to improve watch faces, workouts, ways to use applications, ways to stay in touch, and help from Google Assistant.

“In an instant, you can check when and where you’re meeting a friend, whether you’ll need an umbrella tonight, or how many minutes you’ve been active today—all without reaching for your phone,” wrote David Singleton, vice president of engineering for Android Wear, in a blog post.

With Android Wear 2.0, developers can create standalone Wear applications with improved user interaction and glanceable experiences. The platform includes watch face complications, notification improvements, navigation and action capabilities, iOS support, and material design.

In addition, the platform allows users to download watch apps from the new on-watch Google Play Store, as well as make calls using watch apps (as long as they have a cellular connection).

Android Wear 2.0 also comes with two new watches: the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport.

“Android Wear 2.0 will be available for all supported watches in the coming weeks. We hope Android Wear 2.0 lets you stay more informed, organized, healthy and connected to what matters most,” Singleton wrote.