Google Cloud Next was this week, and the company unveiled a lot of innovations related to AI, such as two new Gemma models for code generation and inference.

Google announced that Gemini 1.5 Pro will be entering public preview for Google Cloud customers, and it’s available through Vertex AI. This version of the model was benefited by a breakthrough in long context understanding that allows it to run 1 million tokens of information consistently. This opens up use cases, such as enabling a gaming company to provide gamers with a video analysis of their performance and tips to improve.

Gemini Code Assist has also been upgraded with Gemini 1.5 Pro and the larger context window improves its ability to provide code suggestions and enables deeper insights.

Google’s Threat Intelligence is also bolstered by the improvement and can now analyze larger samples of malicious code.

Additionally, Gemini for Google Workspace is getting a new feature called Google Vids that allows users to create videos for work. It also added Gemini improvements across Gmail, Meet, and Chat.

“Just as cloud computing changed how businesses worked a decade ago, AI is going to drive incredible opportunity and progress all over again. Google Cloud is how we’ll continue to help organizations everywhere do transformational things, and we can’t wait to see what’s next,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, wrote in a blog post.