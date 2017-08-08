Appdome, the mobile industry’s first cloud hub for mobile app integration, has joined the AppConfig Community, re-affirming its ongoing commitment to a secure and efficient mobile industry. AppConfig’s best practice feature-set can now be automatically integrated in apps via the Appdome platform, all without any code or coding. App Publishers (ISVs) and enterprise app developers can add AppConfig to apps in seconds, empowering customers to deploy AppConfig-enabled apps via any mobile device management (MDM) solution. Appdome for AppConfig provides ISVs a fast path to embrace industry standards, with zero impact to development resources or priorities.

“The AppConfig standard sets the bar on enterprise readiness for apps in the workplace,” explains Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. “Our goal is to speed adoption of AppConfig by eliminating the development, implementation and maintenance burden associated with manually integrating the standard and allow developers who build apps for the enterprise to implement AppConfig in seconds.”

Appdome for AppConfig provides a one-click implementation of the AppConfig Community’s best practices, delivering standard configurations for common enterprise use cases, including:

: AppConfig Community specifies the best practice for an App to leverage open authentication standards and configurations using a MDM solution to facilitate a seamless single sign on experience. Security Policies: Apps can use security policies that work across MDM vendors, including data at rest encryption, passcodes, document sharing, app backup, disable screen capture, remote app wiping and disable clipboard and copy-paste.

The Appdome for AppConfig service supports the full range of security best practices available via the AppConfig standard. The service is available immediately on the Appdome platform.

“Manually implementing and maintaining AppConfig takes a lot of work,” said Oren Ariel, CTO and Co-Founder at Capriza, “Appdome for AppConfig supports ISVs, allowing more app makers to embrace AppConfig without code or coding.”