Cockroach Labs officially announced the release of CockroachDB 2.0, its SQL database for global cloud services. The company first teased the upcoming release last month. The update includes geo-partitioning features to keep data close to the customer, performance benchmarks, and support for JSON.

“Our 2.0 release marks a turning point for CockroachDB as we transition into mature production deployments, solving some of the toughest problems in the industry. The companies we’re working with want solutions which help realize the inherent promise of the cloud, not ones which lock them into a vendor or maintain the status quo,” said Cockroach Labs’ co-founder and CEO Spencer Kimball.

Other features include GDPR compliance, native support for storing, indexing and querying JSON and 62 percent more transactions per second than version 1.1.

Microsoft announces latest Windows 10 Insider preview

Window Insiders are getting a chance to test out Microsoft’s Sets improvements in the latest preview. Sets help users make sure everything related to their tasks is connected and available to them. The Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17639 (RS5) Sets improvements feature drag and drop capabilities, bubbled tabs, improved settings, file explorer improvements, and new context menu options.

The company also plans to enable Sets for more Win32 desktop apps including Office.

“What belongs together stays together – we designed Sets to help you keep webpages, documents, files, and apps connected,”the team wrote in a blog post. “We’ve been hard at work since our first wave of Sets improvements for RS5.”

Report finds iOS developer shipped less apps for the first time ever last year

Appfigures, an app store analytics company, has released a new report that looks at the app economy and apps released over the last couple of years. According to the report, iOS developers had a decline in apps for the first time with developers shipping 29% fewer apps last year. The report says this is a result of stricter enforcement of Apple’s review guidelines and technical changes that eliminated old apps that were not updated to support 64-bit architecture.

Other findings included Google Play’s growth rate continued at about 30 percent with more than 3.6 million apps, and Android developers released more than 1.5 million new apps last year.

AWS announces machine learning inference with AWS Greengrass

Amazon has announced users can now perform machine learning inference at the edge using AWS Greengrass. AWS Greengrass is the company’s software solution for securely running local compute, messaging, data caching, sync, and ML inference capabilities for connected devices.

The new capability will “allows you to use the power of the AWS cloud (including fast, powerful instances equipped with GPUs) to build, train, and test your ML models before deploying them to small, low-powered, intermittently-connected IoT devices running in those factories, vehicles, mines, fields, and homes,” Jeff Barr, AWS technical evangelist, wrote in a blog post.