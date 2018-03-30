The Swift team has announced the release of Swift 4.1. Swift is Apple’s general-purpose programming language. Updates to the language include more support for generics, compiler updates, code size optimization mode, build import test, ABI stability, and enhancements to the Swift Package Manager.

“This release provides more ways to configure your builds, including a new code size optimization and easier ways to specify target environment and platform support,” wrote Ted Kremenek, senior manager of languages and runtimes at Apple, in a blog post.

Rust 1.25 now available

Rust has announced a new version of Rust 1.25. It is a systems programming language that focuses on safety, speed, and concurrency. Updates include upgrading to LLVM 6 and pulldown-cmark is now the default which is a step closer to AVR support.

In addition, it features documentation changes, library stabilizations, and cargo features.

Full release notes are available here.

CockroachDB 2.0 to be released with performance enhancements

Cockroach Labs has announced the next release of its SQL database for global cloud services will be generally available in just a few short weeks. CockroachDB 2.0 will include numerous of performance updates as well as an improvement to the maximum number of warehouses supported.

“Following our 1.1 release, we spent the past six months working on performance in all areas of CockroachDB, resulting in reduced latencies as well as improved throughput and scalability,” the team wrote in a post. “While we are excited to share the results of this effort, we do see additional opportunities for improvement and will continue to invest in performance in future releases.”

data Artisans releases steam processing platform

The creators of Apache Flink data Artisans has announced the availability of the dA Platform. The dA platform is a stream processing platform that enables enterprises to gain insights and provide live data apps as a centralized enterprise service. According to the company, it is designed to reduce manpower, cost and effort required to deploy stream processing apps in production.

“A streaming data architecture is the signature DNA of companies that have disrupted industries ranging from financial services to telecom to high technology and more, and enterprises of all types are under pressure to be able to react to data in real time so they can compete today,” said Kostas Tzoumas, co-founder and CEO of data Artisans.