The Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s (CNCF) Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) has officially welcomed Docker’s core container runtime, containerd. Containerd has been accepted as an incubating project alongside projects like Kubernetes, gRPC, and more.

Docker’s acceptance into the CNCF comes three months after Docker announced its intent to contribute to the project, according to the CNCF.

“It’s important for CNCF to host foundational technology for cloud native computing,” said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. “The containerd runtime is incredibly important to the growth of the overall cloud native ecosystem and uniting it with Kubernetes and CNCF will bring huge benefits to end user solutions. Container orchestrators need community-driven container runtimes and we are excited to have containerd which is used today by everyone running Docker.”

Google releases new Android Studio preview website

Google wants to make it easier for developers to help improve its IDE. The company announced it is launching a new website to download early preview builds of Android Studio, and stay up to date with the latest tools and announcements.

The website will give developers early access to the latest Android Studio previews, features, and tools like Android Emulator, and platform SDK previews. The latest preview of the IDE, Android Studio 2.4, was released last week with Android O Developer Preview features and support.

Kubernetes 1.6 released

Kubernetes 1.6 is now available with multi-user and multi-workload capabilities. The release focuses on scale and automation, and includes support for 5,000 node clusters, a stable version of dynamic provisioning, and beta versions of role-based access control and scheduling features.

Other features include container runtime updates, new alpha features such as out-of-tree cloud provider and customer metrics, as well as expanded storage support.

Kite officially released

The artificial pair programmer Kite has officially launched. Kite comes with support for Python on macOS and Windows.

“Kite brings the web’s programming knowledge—intelligently sorted completions, all the documentation, and thousands of great examples—right into your favorite editor. With Kite, you’ll write better code faster,” according to Kite’s website.

It features ranked completions, popular patterns, code examples, documentation, integration with popular tools such as VS Code and vim, and an easily accessible knowledge base.

Talend platform certified on MapR

Today Talend became the first integration platform to be certified on MapR, which allows MapR and Talend to work together to help customers improve their agility, and accelerate the time-to-value for enterprise-scale big data workflows, according to Talend.

The newest version of Talend’s Data Fabric integration solution has been certified on the MapR Converged Data Platform, which includes MapR-FS, MapR-DB and MapR Streams.

“The integration of Talend on MapR provides our customers with a modern data architecture capable of tackling multiple big data workloads simultaneously, while speeding time-to-market and increasing developer productivity,” said Mike Pickett, vice president of business development and partner ecosystems for Talend. “Together, Talend and MapR solutions can meet all customers’ application and data integration needs, in order to transform stores of corporate data into real-time business insights.”