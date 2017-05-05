Optimizely, the world’s leading Experimentation Platform, today announced Optimizely X now meets the demanding security standards for online payment processing with PCI compliance. Customers can now experiment with Optimizely X everywhere in the purchase funnel on their PCI compliant-website, from the initial landing page all the way through the credit card checkout flow.

As businesses in ecommerce, retail, travel, media and high tech increasingly process credit card information and payment data online, security is a top concern for IT teams and consumers alike. The Ponemon Institute estimates the average total cost of a data breach is $4 million. At the same time, marketers are potentially losing out on sales as shopping cart abandonment rates stay high, with estimates from eMarketer suggesting that it’s as high as 74.3 percent worldwide. With PCI compliance, Optimizely X customers can now maximize security and optimize the shopping experience by experimenting everywhere in the customer journey.

“Brands shouldn’t have to cherry pick which elements of the online shopping experience they want to optimize,” said David Schwarzbach, COO at Optimizely. “With PCI compliance, Optimizely customers can now confidently run experiments across every aspect of the online shopping experience including the critical step of checking out with a credit card. This makes it far easier for brands to provide their customers with enhanced experiences that have the potential to drive higher conversion rates and increases in average order value.”

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is the leading security standard in online payment card processing for organizations that handle branded credit cards from major providers including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover and JCB. By meeting these rigorous standards for security and compliance, Optimizely X provides customers a secure platform to confidently run experiments and deliver personalized experiences as well as offers everywhere on their website.