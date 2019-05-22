Digital experience optimization provider Optimizely has announced Optimizely Rollouts, a free tool that lets developers adopt feature flags.

By using these feature flags, teams can “target key audiences, update features on the fly and easily roll back poorly performing features ensuring a better product and customer experience,” the company explained.

Optimizely Rollouts includes unlimited feature flags, REST API, unlimited collaborators, staged rollouts, a cloud dashboard, unlimited environments, audience targeting and can now integrate with Jira. It works with most web, mobile and server-side languages, according to the company.

Parasoft releases Jtest and dotTest

Parasoft, an automated software testing provider, is focusing on DevSecOps in the latest 10.4.2 releases of Jtest and dotTEST, the company’s Java and .NET development testing solutions.

Developers can execute real-time security and compliance scans directly within their development workflows in an IDE. Parasoft’s solutions contain preconfigured and fully customizable testing configurations that meet security standards, according to the company.

Kapil Bhandari, a product manager at Parasoft, explained that the new solutions prioritize shifting left so that “vulnerabilities can be caught and addressed at a lower cost, and security and compliance metrics can be collected and leveraged at various times throughout development.”

DataStax announces new cloud-native data platform

DataStax announced Constellation, a cloud data platform that will launch with the cloud services Apache Cassandra as a Service and DataStax Insights.

DataStax Apache Cassandra as a Service will offer scale-up and scale-down Cassandra clusters on consumption-based pricing, which is backed by the stability and performance enhancements of DataStax Enterprise, according to the company.

“Because Constellation is cloud native and fully compatible with DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra, application architectures can easily span on-prem, hybrid, or multi-cloud. This frees businesses to choose whatever infrastructure is right for them,” said Billy Bosworth, CEO of DataStax.

Microsoft announces first Edge preview builds for macOS

Microsoft Edge is making its way to macOS for the first time with the availability of the Microsoft Edge Canary channel. This follows the preview builds of Microsoft Edge for Windows 10, announced last month.

The preview is available on macOS 10.12 or newer and the Dev Channel will be released soon.

The company aims to align the Microsoft design language with the aspects that make it feel natural to macOS and encourages user feedback. Also, certain UX features are exclusive to macOS such as providing useful and contextual actions through the Touch Bar like website shortcuts, tab switching and video controls, as well as enabling familiar navigation with trackpad gestures, Microsoft said.