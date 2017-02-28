Companies across the United States are dealing with major website and application issues due to portions of Amazon Web Services going offline this afternoon.

Amazon AWS provides cloud-based storage and web services for companies so they can deploy computing power without having to build or invest in server farms, according to an MSN report. Some of these companies include Airbnb, Netflix, Pinterest, Slack and Spotify.

The AWS Cloud Twitter account is providing updates. According to this account, they are continuing to experience “high error rates with S3 in US-East-1, which is impacting other AWS Services.” Also, for S3, Amazon believes it understands the root cause and is working on it. Future updates across all services will be on the dashboard, said the company.

The Amazon Web Services health dashboard is providing some error updates as well.