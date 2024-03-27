Wind River has announced that its development platform Wind River Studio Developer is now available on AWS.

According to Wind River, this new partnership is of particular interest to those developing software-defined vehicles. This is because it gives customers the “benefits of cloud-scale automated build and test for safety-critical embedded edge platforms,” the company wrote in a press release.

Wind River Studio Developer utilizes Amazon EC2 for building, testing, and deploying software to vehicles. Studio also offers integration with Amazon Q, Amazon’s generative AI assistant and Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI-powered code generation tool.

“The automotive industry is at an inflection point as it becomes increasingly software-defined, and we are proud to be demonstrating how our technologies are driving this innovation at the AWS Prototyping and Innovation Lab in Santa Clara,” said Avijit Sinha, president of Wind River. “By working together, we can offer a turnkey end-to-end solution running on AWS, catering to the full product lifecycle of automotive systems, as well as similar systems across the other mission-critical industries we serve.”

The company is currently showcasing the platform and its use developing for vehicles at the AWS Prototyping and Innovation Lab in Santa Clara.