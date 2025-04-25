Software companies are constantly trying to add more and more AI features to their platforms, and AI companies are constantly releasing new models and features. It can be hard to keep up with it all, so we’ve written this roundup to share several notable updates around AI that software developers should know about.

Docker MCP Catalog to launch next month with 100+ verified MCP tools

Docker is introducing new MCP-related offerings to provide developers with tools for working with the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Coming in May, Docker MCP Catalog will be a marketplace where developers can discover verified and curated MCP tools. The company partnered with several companies to build the catalog, including Stripe, Elastic, Heroku, Pulumi, Grafana Labs, Kong, Neo4j, New Relic, and Continue.dev.

The catalog contains over 100 tools, and each tool comes with publisher verification, versioned releases, and curated collections.

Solo.io launches Agent Gateway, Agent Mesh

Agent Gateway is an open source data plane that provides security, observability, and governance for both agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool communication. It supports popular interoperability protocols like Agent2Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP), and also integrates with agent frameworks like LangGraph, AutoGen, Agents SDK, kagent, and Claude Desktop.

Agent Mesh provides security, observability, discovery, and governance across all agent interactions, no matter where the agents are deployed. Key capabilities include multitenant across boundaries and controls, standard agent connectivity with A2A and MCP, automated collection and centralized reporting of agent telemetry, and a self-service agent developer portal to support discovery, configuration, observeability, and debugging tools.

AWS creates new benchmark for AI Coding Agents

SWE-PolyBench is a benchmark that evaluates the coding abilities of AI agents. It includes more than 2,000 curated issues in four different languages (Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, and Python), a stratified subset of 500 issues for rapid experimentation, a leaderboard with a rich set of metrics, and a variety of tasks, encompassing bug fixes, feature requests, and code refactoring.

The benchmark is publicly available and its dataset can be accessed on HuggingFace. There is also a paper about SWE-PolyBench on arxiv.

“This open approach invites the global developer community to build upon this work and advance the field of AI-assisted software engineering. As coding agents continue to evolve, benchmarks like SWE-PolyBench play a crucial role in ensuring they can meet the diverse needs of real-world software development across multiple programming languages and task types,” AWS wrote in a blog post.

OpenAI adds image generation model to API

OpenAI released its latest image generation model, gpt-image-1, in ChatGPT last month, and this week, that model was added to the API. This addition will enable developers to add image generation capabilities into their own applications.

“The model’s versatility allows it to create images across diverse styles, faithfully follow custom guidelines, leverage world knowledge, and accurately render text—unlocking countless practical applications across multiple domains,” OpenAI wrote in a blog post.

NVIDIA NeMo microservices now available

NVIDIA NeMo microservices provide developers with a platform for creating and deploying AI workflows. Developers can use it to create agents that are enhanced with enterprise data, and can take user preferences into account.

Some of the microservices included in NVIDIA NeMo are:

NeMo Customizer, which utilizes post-training techniques to accelerate fine-tuning

NeMo Evaluator, which simplifies evaluating AI models on popular benchmarks

NeMo Guardrails, which helps developers implement compliance and security safeguards

“The microservices have become generally available at a time when enterprises are building large-scale multi-agent systems, where hundreds of specialized agents — with distinct goals and workflows — collaborate to tackle complex tasks as digital teammates, working alongside employees to assist, augment and accelerate work across functions,” NVIDIA wrote in a blog post.

Zencoder acquires Machinet to further improve its AI coding agents

Zencoder, a company that provides an AI coding agent, has announced that it acquired another company in the AI coding agent business: Machinet.

According to Zencoder, this acquisition will solidify the company’s position in the AI coding assistant market and enable it to expand its multi-integration ecosystem into more development environments.

Machinet is a plugin for JetBrains IDEs, and while Zencoder already supported JetBrains, Machinet had even more specialized expertise in the ecosystem.

Machinet’s domain and marketplace presence will be transferred to Zencoder, and current Machinet customers will receive instructions on how to transition to Zencoder’s platform.

Vercacode adds new AI capabilities to its DAST offering

The latest capabilities are designed to enable organizations to respond to security threats more quickly. The new Enterprise Mode in DAST Essentials includes features like advanced crawling and auditing, AI-assisted auto-login to reduce authentication failures, Internal Scan Management (ISM), an intuitive interface, and real-time flaw reporting.

“DAST Enterprise Mode empowers security teams to work faster, smarter, and safer,” said Derek Maki, head of product at Veracode. “With real-time analysis in a unified platform, it eliminates the challenge of fragmented tools and enables mature, resilient risk management with centralized visibility and control.”

