Software companies are constantly trying to add more and more AI features to their platforms, and AI companies are constantly releasing new models and features. It can be hard to keep up with it all, so we’ve written this roundup to share several notable updates around AI that software developers should know about.

OpenAI reveals several new models and tools

The announcements from OpenAI this week include:

The launch of GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and GPT-4.1 nano in the API

The release of o3 and o4-mini reasoning models in ChatGPT

OpenAI Codex CLI , which is a lightweight coding agent that can run in a developer’s terminal

NVIDIA releases AI-Q Blueprint

AI-Q can help developers build agentic systems that use reasoning to “unlock knowledge in enterprise data.”

NVIDIA’s Blueprints are pre-defined and customizable workflows that developers can adapt, and the AI-Q Blueprint includes a reference for integrating with NVIDIA accelerated computing, partner storage platforms, and software and tools.

“AI-Q offers a powerful foundation for enterprises to build digital workforces that break down agentic silos and are capable of handling complex tasks with high accuracy and speed,” NVIDIA wrote in a blog post.

Anthropic announces Research and Google Workspace integration

Research is a new feature in Claude that allows it to search across internal work context and the web. It conducts multiple searches, each one building on the previous one to decide what to search next. It also explores several different angles of a question and works through them systematically.

Claude also now integrates with a few Google Workspace apps: Gmail, Calendar, and Google Docs. This will give it added personal context, such as emails or calendar commitments.

“Earlier this year, we introduced our vision for Claude as your collaborative partner that delivers hours of work in minutes. In line with this vision, we’re continuing to expand the context that Claude has access to, as well as the kinds of outputs you can generate with Claude to support your personal and professional work,” the company wrote in a post.

Veo 2 now in Gemini and Whisk

Veo 2 is a video model that can produce high-resolution, detailed videos from text prompts. Users can create video clips that are eight seconds long, 720p resolution, and in a 16:9 format.

Veo 2 in Gemini is available to Advanced subscribers and is available in Whisk for Google One AI Premium subscribers.

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q now available

With this integration, Amazon Q agents are embedded directly into GitLab’s DevSecOps platform. They can help with tasks like feature development, codebase modernization, vulnerability remediation, and code review optimization.

The solution is available through a bundle for GitLab Ultimate self-managed customers on AWS.

JetBrains announces a free tier for its AI tools

JetBrains has been adding several AI offerings to its portfolio over the past few years, including AI Assistant and its AI agent Junie.

Now, the company is announcing that all of those AI tools will be available under a single subscription.

As part of this announcement, the company said that it will offer a free tier that gives unlimited code completion and access to local AI models. Users on the free tier will be given a small cloud credit quota for using cloud-based AI assistance, including Junie. The free tier also comes with 30 days of AI Pro access.

Symbiotic Security launches AI tool for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities in code

Symbiotic Security is releasing a new tool that will enable automatic detection and remediation of vulnerabilities in code.

Embedded directly into a developer’s IDE, Symbiotic Security Version 1 utilizes an AI model that was trained on a “proprietary, security-specific, and verified dataset.”

In addition to detecting and remediating issues, it also features a built-in chatbot that developers can converse with to build their security skills. It provides training related to specific vulnerabilities, such as explaining remediation strategies and generating suggested fixes. The company likens this to spellcheck, but for vulnerabilities.

Moveworks creates AI Agent Marketplace

The new marketplace provides access to hundreds of pre-built AI agents that can be installed and deployed. As part of the announcement, the company also announced partnerships with Snowflake, Databricks, Stack Overflow, and Highspot, all of whom will be contributing their own agents to the AI Agent Marketplace.

The AI Agent Marketplace is a part of Moveworks Agent Studio, which also got several updates, such as the addition of Agentic Automation Engine, Agentic Reasoning Engine, and Plugin Workspace.

