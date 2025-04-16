JetBrains has been adding several AI offerings to its portfolio over the past few years, including AI Assistant and its AI agent Junie.

Now, the company is announcing that all of those AI tools will be available under a single subscription.

As part of this announcement, the company said that it will offer a free tier that gives unlimited code completion and access to local AI models. Users on the free tier will be given a small cloud credit quota for using cloud-based AI assistance, including Junie. The free tier also comes with 30 days of AI Pro access.

The AI Pro ($10/user/month) and AI Ultimate ($20/user/month) plans will provide increased usage quotas, and the AI Pro plan is included in the company’s All Products Pack subscription ($28.90/user/month) that provides access to the full JetBrains suite.

According to JetBrains, the Free tier is ideal for developers getting started or occasionally using AI, Pro is ideal for most needs, and Ultimate is designed for the most demanding users, as it offers the most cloud credits for intensive AI workloads.

Junie is now generally available

Besides updating the subscription plans, the company also announced that its coding agent Junie is now available to all JetBrains customers. As part of today’s release, Junie has been updated to be able to take on even more complex tasks and offer greater control for a human-in-the-loop approach.

“Junie is now a full-fledged pair programmer that can answer questions, propose a plan to the user, and follow development guidelines,” JetBrains wrote in a blog post.

AI Assistant gets major improvements in latest update

AI Assistant now has more model choices, including Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Google Gemini 2.5 Pro, and the latest models from OpenAI. It also features better local model integration.

Other updates include improved code completion, greater context awareness, a new edit mode that can edit multiple files, and smarter support across the entire workflow, from code generation to testing to documentation.