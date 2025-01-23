JetBrains has announced the launch of its new AI coding agent, Junie. Junie runs within JetBrains IDEs and can take on simple coding tasks or assist on more complex tasks with collaboration from the developer.

“Thanks to the power of JetBrains IDEs, coupled with reliable LLMs, Junie already solves tasks that would otherwise require hours of work,” Andrew Zakonov, product leader at JetBrains, wrote in a blog post.

Developers can share prompts with the agent, review the results, and adjust as needed. Over time, it learns the context of code and the developer’s preferences and style. “This results in better code quality and control on how Junie performs tasks, ensuring reliability, making Junie a trusted collaborator on your team,” Zakonov wrote.

It can also run code and tests, and can check the project state after making changes to verify that all tests have passed. “AI-generated code can be just as flawed as developer-written code. Ultimately, Junie will not just speed up development – it is poised to raise the bar for code quality,” said Zakonov.

Junie was able to solve 53.6% of tasks on a single run according to the SWEBench Verified benchmark, which includes 500 developer tasks. According to JetBrains, this proves that’s capable of adapting to the needs of today’s developers.

According to JetBrains, Junie does not run locally, as it uses OpenAI and Anthropic models. There is currently a waitlist for the Early Access Program, and it is initially available in IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate and PyCharm Professional, with support for WebStorm coming next. It is only available on OS X and Linux at the moment.