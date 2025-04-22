Docker is introducing new MCP-related offerings to provide developers with tools for working with the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Coming in May, Docker MCP Catalog will be a marketplace where developers can discover verified and curated MCP tools. The company partnered with several companies to build the catalog, including Stripe, Elastic, Heroku, Pulumi, Grafana Labs, Kong, Neo4j, New Relic, and Continue.dev.

The catalog contains over 100 tools, and each tool comes with publisher verification, versioned releases, and curated collections.

According to Docker, future releases of MCP Catalog will add features like the ability for developers to publish and manage their own MCP servers and secret storage in Docker Desktop.

Docker also announced the Docker MCP Toolkit, which will allow developers to run, authenticate, and manage their MCP tools in a way similar to how they manage Docker images.

It will enable developers to quickly spin up MCP servers and connect them to clients such as Docker AI Agent, Claude, Cursor, VS Code, Windsurf, Continue.dev, and Google.

Key features include built-in credentials and OAuth management, a Gateway MCP Server, a CLI specifically designed for MCP interaction, and built-in memory, network, and disk isolation.

“Back in the early days of the cloud, Docker brought structure to chaos by making immutability and isolation the standard, building in authentication, and launching Docker Hub as a central discovery layer. It didn’t just streamline deployment – it redefined how software gets built, shared, and trusted. Today, Docker serves over 20 million developers and powers billions of image pulls every month. If we bring that same clarity, trust, and scalability to MCP, we unlock a whole new generation of intelligent agents and real-world automation. That’s exactly what we’re doing – with Docker MCP Catalog and Docker MCP Toolkit,” Docker wrote in a blog post.