Zencoder, a company that provides an AI coding agent, has announced that it acquired another company in the AI coding agent business: Machinet.

According to Zencoder, this acquisition will solidify the company’s position in the AI coding assistant market and enable it to expand its multi-integration ecosystem into more development environments.

Machinet is a plugin for JetBrains IDEs, and while Zencoder already supported JetBrains, Machinet had even more specialized expertise in the ecosystem.

Machinet’s domain and marketplace presence will be transferred to Zencoder, and current Machinet customers will receive instructions on how to transition to Zencoder’s platform.

Some key Zencoder benefits that Machinet customers will now be able to take advantage of include advanced multi-file editing and refactoring, deeper codebase understanding, self-repair capabilities, integration with more than 20 developer tools, and specialized unit testing agents.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to turn everyone into a 10x engineer by providing AI solutions that handle routine coding tasks and let developers focus on innovation,” said Andrew Filev, CEO and founder of Zencoder. “By bringing our advanced coding agent to Machinet’s thriving JetBrains community, we’re fulfilling our mission to deliver the best AI coding experience regardless of development environment.”