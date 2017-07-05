Typemock, a leading provider of unit testing solutions, announced that it now supports Visual Studio 2017, Microsoft’s newest IDE, as well as testing code written in Visual Basic.NET.

Visual Studio 2017 is the newest version of Microsoft’s popular development environment. Typemock’s latest release showcases its continuous product innovation and fast response to changes in the development environment. Typemock has long supported Visual Studio, and the latest release continues this tradition and allows developers to use multiple versions together to test new or legacy code and not be restricted within their team.

Visual Basic.NET developers often create critical business applications. However, they had lacked the ability to properly unit test their existing legacy code, leading to more bugs and other defects. Typemock now offers Visual Basic.NET developers its SmartRunner, Coverage and Suggest features, that were previously available only to C# developers. Visual Basic.NET is commonly used to develop Windows Forms and other business applications, it is also the sixth most popular programming language, according to the June 2017 TIOBE Programming Community Index.

“Businesses rely on unit testing to ensure that their code is good, does what it is supposed to do, and has fewer defects,” noted Eli Lopian, CEO of Typemock. “It is an essential part of agile and DevOps processes, and ensures that quality code can get released to production. Relying on outdated software and not testing existing legacy code is a recipe for disaster. Therefore we are proud to constantly offer the ability to test more code on the latest environments, supporting whatever tool your team is using.”