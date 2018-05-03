Project Jupyter has been awarded the 2017 ACM Software System Award. The award was given to fifteen members of the Jupyter steering council that have been with the team since November 2016, which was the date the project was nominated.

Project Jupyter is designed to create open-source software, open standards and services for interactive computing.

“This is the largest team ever to receive this award, and we are delighted that the ACM was willing to recognize that modern collaborative projects are created by large teams, and should be rewarded as such. Still, we emphasize that Jupyter is made possible by many more people than these fifteen recipients. This award honors the large group of contributors and users that has made IPython and Jupyter what they are today. The recipients are stewards of this common good, and it is our responsibility to help this broader community continue to thrive,” the Project Jupyter team wrote in a post.

SmartBear adds new API monitoring capabilities in AlertSite

SmartBear has announced new API monitoring capabilities in AlertSite, its solution for performance monitoring for the web, mobile and APIs. The new capabilities are designed to provide operations, DevOps, and development teams with end-to-end visibility into API performance, availability, and functional correctness.

Teams will now be able to instantly create API monitors, define granular and targeted alerting, trust that alerts are real with a series of validation checks, and monitor both public and private APIs, according to the company.

Google creates conversation design site to help developers create Actions for Google Assistant

Google has created a new conversation design site so that developers can create Actions for Google Assistant following the same principles that the team at Google uses. The company’s goals are to help developers craft conversations that are natural and intuitive for users, and allow them to scale conversations across all devices to help users no matter where they are located.

It will also provide developers with tips on how to gather requirements, create system and user personas, write sample dialogs, draw high level flows, test and iterate, design for ways that conversations can deviate from normal, and ensure features work as a voice only and multimodal interaction.

Typemock releases Isolator++ for Linux

Typemock has released Isolator++ for Linux, which will allow developers to easily unit test code on Linux. Previously, Typemock had been used by developers to unit test .NET and C/C++ code on Windows.

Isolator++ for Linux allows developers to mock fields, members, and concrete classes, in additions to non-virtual, private, and static methods without having to use templates or redefined classes. It also provides a mocking framework that supports testing legacy code.

“Supporting Linux was high on our customers’ wish list and we’re delighted to release this new version to answer their need,” commented Eli Lopian, Typemock’s founder and CEO. “This release will allow organizations that develop on Linux, Windows or both Operating Systems, to benefit from a single mocking framework, while finding and rapidly fixing bugs.”

The UWP Community Toolkit is renamed to the Windows Community Toolkit

Microsoft has announced that the UWP Community Toolkit will be renamed to the Windows Community Toolkit in the next major release. The toolkit was initially released over a year and a half ago and has since grown from an initial 26 features to over 100.

“Enabling more developers is what the toolkit is all about, so starting with the next Windows Community Toolkit release, we are setting a goal to enable more Windows developers working on Windows 10 experiences to take advantage of toolkit components where possible. Therefore, the new name is reflective of this increased focus and more inclusive of all Windows developers,” the team wrote in a post.