A number of companies have announced major changes to their executive leadership last month. Here are a couple of the moves across the industry this past month.

BugCrowd hires Braden Russell as new CPO

As CPO, Russell will be in charge of all R&D groups at the company, including product, engineering, infrastructure, and data science.

He was most recently chief technology officer of the CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform and SIEM solution. He’s also held leadership roles at Foundstone, McAfee, Intel Security, and Cylance.

“As we continue to rapidly accelerate, drive innovation on our platform, and plan additional acquisitions, it became clear that we needed a leader with the experience of scaling large SaaS platforms to hundreds of millions in revenue,” said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. “Braden is a cybersecurity leader with 20 years of both strategic and technical experience. I’m eager to work closely with him as we continue our rapid momentum alongside customers, hackers, and partners.”

Quickbase makes multiple new executive hires

These include Kelly Hall as chief customer officer and Matthew Person as senior vice president of corporate development.

Hall was previously Cisco’s vice president of customer success and acceleration, and before that she held leadership roles at CA Technologies, Vision Critical, Malwarebytes, and BMC Software. Person was most recently leading corporate development for the real estate analytics company Green Street, and has also worked at Stepping Stones Group and Capstone Partners.

“Our goal is to make Quickbase, our platform and capabilities, more valuable to our customers, especially those in physical industries historically underserved by technology,” said Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase. “To do this, we’re building a team that can help us provide a fast, easy, and affordable path for our customers and prospects to discover, try, and implement custom industry solutions, meeting them where they are with a combination no-code applications, AI capabilities, integrations to extend existing technology investments, and industry-specific functionality and support. That mix of deep industry expertise in solving complex operational problems, our library of custom applications, and unmatched customer service will help us win market share and stand out from competitors.”

Ron Trackey joins SmartBear in SVP role

Specifically, Trackey is now the SVP of product management and design, and will guide the direction of SmartBear products and user experience. He was previously Digital.ai’s vice president of product management.

He’s also held leadership roles at Carbonite (acquired by OpenText), RSA Security, and Microsoft.

“I’m thrilled to join the SmartBear team and bring my experience in building and leading product organizations to the company that is positioned to help development and testing teams solve their complex problems and create software that truly drives exceptional customer experiences,” he said.

Kim Basile named CIO of Kyndryl

She has been at the company for over two years, originally in the role of vice president of IT transformation and strategy. She is replacing Michael Bradshaw, who will now be leading Applications, Data, and AI for the company. It was also announced that Nicolas Sekkani will become the new practice leader for the company’s Cloud practice.

“Kim has been a vital leader in Kyndryl’s digital transformation, which makes for a smooth transition to CIO,” said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl. “She has deep expertise in cybersecurity, risk mitigation, compliance and business resiliency, which makes her an ideal candidate for this role.”