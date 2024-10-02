SmartBear, a provider of software quality and visibility solutions, has integrated the load testing engine of LoadNinja into its automated testing tool, TestComplete. Testers can now re-use their functional tests and run them as a load test in a single workflow, optimizing efficiency and productivity, enhancing test coverage, and reducing costs – solving the pain of needing point solutions to run a complete UI testing suite.

“By integrating load testing capabilities into TestComplete, SmartBear is empowering its customers to enhance software quality through streamlined testing workflows,” said Prashant Mohan, Senior Director of Product Management at SmartBear. “With the ability to automate both functional and load testing from a single location, our customers can now conduct thorough and efficient testing, ensuring their applications perform reliably under heavy loads.”

This integration allows testers to quickly convert existing functional tests into load tests, providing a faster and more efficient way to prepare your application for peak usage. Testers can also leverage AI-driven self-healing featuring SmartBear HaloAI to ensure that load tests remain relevant and effective, even as the application evolves. With this integration, testers can now automate a full-scale UI test suite composed of essential testing types, including functional testing, visual testing, device cloud testing, and load testing, giving teams exceptional testing coverage within a single tool.

“We can execute tests from our end users’ point of view, unlike other tools that can’t accurately understand the differences from yesterday’s build to today’s,” said Alexei Karas, software test automation professional. “Self-healing with TestComplete also makes load testing easier by enabling us to check, verify, and guarantee that my load tests recorded in the past still correspond to today’s reality.”

SmartBear has also launched test data generation featuring HaloAI. This new offering provides additional test data generation capabilities, delivering a more advanced and customizable solution. With the power of HaloAI, users can put their growing LLM skills to work, inputting simple-text commands to generate tailored datasets that better suit their specific testing needs. This approach not only streamlines the creation process but also ensures the security of customer data by generating it directly within TestComplete, eliminating the risk of using external LLM tools. Testers can quickly and easily create realistic and diverse datasets, enhancing the quality and effectiveness of their data-driven tests.

