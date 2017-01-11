2016 came to a close with JavaScript as the No. 1 development tool. StackShare, a company with a mission to help developers find the best tools, has released its data on the top tools of 2016 that developers should put on their radar for 2017.

“It took a bit of time to comb through the data, but there are some killer insights in here,” the company wrote in a blog post. “To piece this list together, we aggregated usage from 40K+ tech stacks, over a million unique visits, and thousands of developer comments, reviews, and votes across all of 2016. Through it, we found some of the top tech trends coming into 2017 and what should be on your bucket list.”

The top 10 tools are:

JavaScript Bootstrap js Nginx AngularJS PHP Python jQuery HTML5 React

The data also revealed 2016 was all about front-end development, with more than half of the Top 10 application and data tools living on the front end. Data tools lagged behind at No. 11 with MySQL, followed by MongoDB and Redis, according to StackShare.

“If you’re looking at new tools to consider for 2017, you’d be in good company brushing up on your JavaScript skills by picking up either Angular 2 or React,” the company wrote.

The company also included top DevOps tools, business tools, and the most popular new tools of the year.

For DevOps, StackShare found GitHub dominates the DevOps tool space, followed by Docker, Atom, Sublime Text and Bitbucket. The company expects containers will continue to grow in 2017.

Business tools include Slack, Google Apps, Trello (which was just recently purchased by Atlassian), WordPress and JIRA.

As for new tools, the most popular of the year included the Chat API SendBird, Yarn, Passbolt, Milligram and Kite. According to StackShare, the list confirms a move toward containerization and microservices, as well as an interest in open-source tools.