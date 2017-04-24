CA Technologies: Only CA delivers next-generation, integrated solutions that enable test environment simulation; automatic test case creation, even from requirements; on-demand test data management; orchestration that progresses applications from phase to phase based upon the passing of test cases; SaaS-based performance testing; and open source integrations with tools like JMeterTM, Jenkins, Selenium, Appium, and more. CA’s continuous testing solutions enable a robust continuous delivery model, so your organization can meet the demands of today’s application economy.

HPE: HPE Software’s Functional Testing solutions help to deliver high-quality software while reducing the cost and complexity of functional testing. HPE’s solutions address the challenges of testing in agile and Continuous Integration scenarios, as well as hybrid applications, cloud and mobile platforms. HPE ALM Octane provides insights into software, speeds up delivery, and ensures quality user experiences.

Mobile Labs: Mobile Labs provides enterprise-grade on-premises and hosted mobile device clouds that improve efficiency and raise quality for agile, cross-platform mobile app and mobile web deployments. The company’s patented open platform device cloud, deviceConnect™ is available in both public and on-premises configurations. deviceConnect provides affordable, secure access to a large inventory of mobile devices across major mobile platforms to developers, test engineers, and customer support representatives, among others. At the heart of enterprise mobile app deployment, deviceConnect enables automated continuous quality integration, DevOps processes, as well as automated and manual app/web/device testing on real managed devices. For more information please visit www.mobilelabsinc.com.

Parasoft: Parasoft helps organizations perfect today’s highly connected applications by automating time-consuming testing tasks and providing management with intelligent analytics necessary to focus on what matters. Parasoft’s technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software, by integrating static and runtime analysis; unit, functional, and API testing; and service virtualization. With developer testing tools, manager reporting/analytics, and executive dashboarding, Parasoft supports software organizations with the innovative tools they need to successfully develop and deploy applications in the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, all while enabling today’s most strategic development initiatives — agile, continuous testing, DevOps, and security.

Rogue Wave: The largest independent provider of cross-platform software development tools, components, and platforms in the world. With Rogue Wave Klocwork, detect security, safety, and reliability issues in real-time by using this static code analysis toolkit that works alongside developers, finding issues as early as possible, and integrates with teams, supporting continuous integration and actionable reporting.

TechExcel: DevTest is a sophisticated quality-management solution used by development and QA teams of all sizes to manage every aspect of their testing processes from test case creation, planning and execution through defect submission and resolution. It aims to give teams control over product quality; enhance test standardization, reuse and revision; increase team productivity; and ensure ultimate accountability for all test phases. Other solutions the company offers include: DevSuite for ALM initiatives, DevSpec for requirements management, and DevTrack for task management.

Tricentis: Tricentis Tosca is a Continuous Testing platform that accelerates software testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps. With the industry’s most innovative functional testing technologies, Tricentis Tosca breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing tools. Using Tricentis Tosca, enterprise teams achieve unprecedented test automation rates (90%+)—enabling them to deliver the fast feedback required for Agile and DevOps.



Applause: Applause delivers unmatched in-the-wild testing, user feedback and research solutions by utilizing its DX platform to manage communities around the world. The company’s testing solutions span the entire app lifecycle and include access to its global community of more than 250,000 professional testers in more than 200 countries and territories as well as access to specific, client-requested digital users.

Appvance: The Appvance Unified Test Platform (UTP) is designed to make Continuous Delivery and DevOps faster, cheaper and better. As the first unified test automation platform, you can create tests, build scenarios, run tests and analyze results, in 24 languages or even codeless. In addition, Appvance UTP allows users to work with their existing tools, write once, and automate unit, functional, performance and security tests.

IBM: IBM provides a number of test automation teams for agile teams to gain continuous feedback throughout the software delivery lifecycle. The solutions provide user interface and integration test automation, performance testing and service virtualization. Some of the company’s continuous testing products include: IBM Rational Test Virtualization Server, IBM MobileFirst Platform Quality Assurance, and IBM Rational Test Workbench.

JetBrains: TeamCity is a Continuous Integration and Delivery server from JetBrains. It takes moments to set up, shows build results on the fly, and works out of the box. TeamCity will make sure software gets built, tested and deployed, and will notify users of that in the way they choose. TeamCity integrates with all major development frameworks, version-control systems, issue trackers, IDEs, and cloud services, providing teams with an exceptional experience of a well-built intelligent tool.

LogiGear: With the no-coding and keyword-driven approach to test authoring in its TestArchitect products, users can rapidly create, maintain, reuse and share a large scale of automated tests for desktop, mobile and web applications.

Microsoft: Visual Studio Team Services, Microsoft’s cloud-hosted DevOps service, offers Git repositories; agile planning; build automation for Windows, Linux and Mac; cloud load testing; Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery to Windows, Linux and Microsoft Azure; application analytics; and integration with third-party DevOps tools. Visual Studio Team Services supports any development language and is the hosted SaaS service of Team Foundation Server.

Neotys: Neotys load testing (NeoLoad) and performance monitoring (NeoSense) products enable teams to produce faster applications, deliver new features and enhancements in less time and simplify interactions across Dev, QA, Ops and business stakeholders.

Orasi: Orasi is a leading provider of software testing services, utilizing test management, test automation, enterprise testing, Continuous Delivery, monitoring, and mobile testing technology.

Progress: Progress Test Studio is a test-automation solution that helps teams be more efficient in functional, performance and load testing, improving test coverage and reducing the number of bugs that slip into production.

QASymphony: QASymphony recently released qTest Pulse, a continuous testing solution for teams practicing DevOps. It features agile test planning, source code traceability, real-time updates, and JIRA integration. Additionally, QASymphony’s qTest is a Test Case Management solution that integrates with popular development tools. QASymphony offers qTest eXplorer for teams doing exploratory testing. qTest Scenario is a JIRA add-on that helps teams optimize and scale Test First methodologies across their organization.

Rainforest QA: Rainforest aims to help teams perform QA testing at the speed of development with its web, mobile and exploratory testing solutions. It provides an AI-powered crowdtest platform for agile testing and development that provides results from regression, functional and exploratory tests.

Sauce Labs: Sauce Labs provides a largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster. Optimized for use in CI and CD environments, and built with an emphasis on security, reliability and scalability, users can run tests written in any language or framework using Selenium or Appium, both widely adopted open-source standards for automating browser and mobile application functionality.

SOASTA: SOASTA’s Digital Performance Management (DPM) platform provides the ability to continuously monitor, test, analyze and optimize solutions in real-time and at scale. It includes five technologies: mPulse real user monitoring (RUM); the CloudTest platform for continuous load testing; TouchTest mobile functional test automation; Digital Operation Center (DOC) for a unified view of contextual intelligence accessible from any device; and Data Science Workbench, simplifying analysis of current and historical web and mobile user performance data.

Synopsys: Through its Software Integrity platform, Synopsys provides a comprehensive suite of best-in-class software testing solutions for rapidly finding and fixing critical security vulnerabilities, quality defects, and compliance issues throughout the SDLC. Solutions include static analysis, software composition analysis, protocol fuzz testing, and interactive application security testing for Web apps.

Tasktop: Tasktop integrates the tools that software delivery teams use to build great software. Tasktop Sync provides fully automated, enterprise-grade synchronization among the disparate life-cycle-management tools used in software development and delivery organizations. This enhances efficiency, visibility and traceability across the entire software development and delivery life cycle. Tasktop Data collects real-time data from these tools, creating a database of cross-tool life-cycle data and providing unparalleled insight into the health of the project.

XebiaLabs: XebiaLabs’ enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software provides companies with the visibility, automation and control they need to deliver software better, faster and with less risk. Global market leaders rely on XebiaLabs’ software to meet the increasing demand for accelerated and more-reliable software releases. For more information, please visit www.xebialabs.com.