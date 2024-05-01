Atlassian is helping to make enterprise data easier to find and act on with the launch of Atlassian Rovo, a new generative AI assistant powered by Atlassian Intelligence.

According to Atlassian, the basis of Atlassian Rovo is the teamwork graph, which is a data model the company created based on the understanding it has gained over the past couple of decades on common work patterns, anti-patterns, organizational structures, and lines of communication. The teamwork graph pulls in data from Atlassian apps and other SaaS apps connected to it.

“AI is only as useful as the data it taps into … With every new tool connection, team action, and project event, teamwork graph draws more connections and expands its knowledge to deliver increasingly relevant results,” Jamil Valliani, head of AI product at Atlassian, wrote in a blog post.

Rovo Search returns contextual, relevant results based on information from different tools, including Google Drive, Microsoft Sharepoint, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, Slack, Figma, or even tools that were developed internally.

Information is presented in knowledge cards, which provide a quick glance of information on projects, goals, team members, and more.

“Teams get immediate answers as they work, and knowledge cards get smarter as more data is added to the Atlassian teamwork graph,” Valliani wrote.

Rovo also has Agents, which can actually execute specific tasks, such as taking action when as Jira issue progresses, create service checklists, assist with new employee onboarding, organize Confluence pages, and more.

“Rovo Agents will transform teamwork with their ability to synthesize large volumes of enterprise data, break down complex tasks, learn as they take action, and partner with their human teammates to make critical and complex decisions. Agents aren’t just some souped-up version of chatbots. They bring specialized knowledge and skills to a wide variety of workflows and processes,” said Valliani.

Currently there is a waitlist to get access to Atlassian Rovo.