PyCharm 2017.1 released

JetBrains’ announced an update to its Python IDE, PyCharm. PyCharm 2017.1 features a faster debugger, enhanced Python and JavaScript unit testing as well as support for the six compatibility library.

With its improved Python unit test runners, developers can now run any test configurations with the IDE. The JavaScript unit testing has been improved with gutter icons to indicate whether tests pass and support Jest. Other features include zero-latency typing and support for Docker for Mac.

MicroStrategy 10.7 released

Enterprise software platform provider MicroStrategy has announced version 10.7 of its platform. The latest version features a new set of APIs to build custom connectors to data sources, integrations with Natural Language Generation providers Automated Insights and Native Science, and support for intelligent narratives.

“Enterprises need both horsepower and flexibility to deploy business intelligence and data analytics solutions at scale,” said Tim Lang, CTO of MicroStrategy Incorporated. “MicroStrategy 10.7 extends the types of technologies that can connect to the platform by giving our customers direct pathways to the data resources they need. With this greater level of accessibility, our customers can draw more value from their existing investments to improve productivity, customer engagement and operational efficiencies.”

Next.js 2.0 released

Next.js, an open-source framework for server-rendered React apps, has released Next.js 2.0 with new features and improvements like React automatic code splitting, a programmatic API, component CSS support and more.

Next.js also implemented Next News, a full server-rendered app for Hacker News that queries the data over Firebase and updates in realtime as new votes come in. Other improvements to this version include a smaller build, which aims to make the Next.js app smaller and more efficient, according to the team.

More features and examples on how Next.js is used can be found here.

Vulnerability uncovered in JSON encryption

A critical vulnerability has been uncovered in JSON encryption. Security researchers are suggesting people update to the latest version if they are using the following: go-jose, node-jose, jose2go, Nimbus JOSE+JWT or jose4 with ECDH-ES.

The vulnerability is called the RFC 7516, also known as the JSON Web Encryption Invalid Curve Attack. According to Adobe security expert Antonio Sanso, this can allow an attacker to recover the secret key of a party using JWE with Key Agreement with Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman Ephemeral Static, where the sender could extract receivers private keys.

The research was started and inspired by Quan Nguyen from Google and then refined by Antonio Sanso from Adobe.

Ubuntu 17.04 final beta released

The Ubuntu team announced the final beta version of the Ubuntu 17.04 desktop, server and cloud products. It’s codenamed “Zesty Zapus,” and Ubuntu has been introducing new features and fixing bugs throughout this cycle.

According to the Ubuntu team in a blog, “The beta release includes images from not only the Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, but also the Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu GNOME, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu flavours.” And with this release, the team also introduced the Ubuntu Budgie to the family of Ubuntu community flavors.