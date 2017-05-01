Alachisoft: NCache is a 100% Native .NET Open Source distributed cache (released under Apache License, Version 2.0). Software teams use NCache to remove performance bottlenecks related to their data storage and databases and to scale their .NET and Java applications to extreme transaction processing (XTP). TayzGrid was developed from NCache source into a native Java product in 2013 its features are identical to NCache except in Java-specific areas.

Aqua Security: Aqua Security enables enterprises to secure their virtual container environments from development to production, accelerating container adoption and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security. Aqua’s Container Security Platform provides full visibility into container activity, allowing organizations to detect and prevent suspicious activity and attacks in real time. Integrated with container lifecycle and orchestration tools, the Aqua platform provides transparent, automated security while helping to enforce policy and simplify regulatory compliance. Aqua was founded in 2015 and is backed by TLV Partners, Microsoft Ventures, and IT security leaders and is based in Israel and San Francisco, CA.

Caphyon: Caphyon makes software products like Advanced Ranking, a website ranking software which helps manage search engine rankings intelligently. The software company also offers its Advanced Installer, which is a powerful, easy to use, Windows installer authoring tool which lets teams create .MSI installs in minutes. Advanced Installer also lets team install, update, and configure products safely, securely, and reliably.

CData Software: CData is a leading provider of standards-based drivers and data access solutions for real-time integration with online or on-premise Applications, Databases, and Web APIs. The CData drivers are universally accessible, providing straightforward access through popular data-access technologies, such as ADO.NET, ODBC, JDBC, Xamarin, SQL SSIS, BizTalk, PowerShell, etc. Developers can leverage these standards-based drivers with Microsoft technologies to easily build applications that integrate with more than 80+ data sources, including Big Data & NoSQL databases, CRM, ERP, and Accounting packages.

Checkmarx: Checkmarx is an application security software company, whose mission is to provide enterprise organizations with application security testing products and services that empower developers to deliver secure applications. The new Checkmarx (CxSAST) Microsoft Visual Studio Team Services Plugin allows organizations with agile development practices to embed security into their software development lifecycle (SDLC) without the delays traditionally caused by application security testing. Amongst the company’s 1,100+ customers are five of the world’s top 10 software vendors, Fortune 500 and government organizations.

Chef: The Chef DevOps platform is designed for innovation, speed, collaboration and safety. Chef Server serves as the foundation for creating and managing flexible, dynamic infrastructure for companies managing 50 to 500,000 nodes, across multiple data centers, public and private clouds, and in heterogeneous environments. Other elements address delivery, compliance, analytics, and high availability, respectively.

DevExpress: DevExpress engineers feature-complete Presentation Controls, IDE Productivity Tools, Business Application Frameworks, and Reporting Systems for Visual Studio, along with high-performance HTML JS Mobile Frameworks for developers targeting iOS, Android and Windows Phone. Whether using WPF, ASP.NET, WinForms, HTML5 or Windows 10, DevExpress tools help teams build and deliver their best in the shortest time possible.

eDev Technologies: Modern Requirements by eDev Technologies provides a collaborative requirements environment, uniquely built on Microsoft TFS or VSTS. The fully featured, web-based requirements suite provides end to end traceability, WI baselining, and visualization support. With its optional bi-directional Microsoft Office integration, the suite is natural to learn, mitigating the impact of change for ALM, DevOps, or product development. Agile and structured requirements teams, have completed their projects in half the time, reduced rework, simplified compliance reporting and improved quality.

Flexera Software: Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and security, enhancing the value they derive from their software. InstallShield is the world’s leading Windows installer development solution. It enables development teams to be more agile, collaborative and flexible when building InstallScript and Windows Installer (MSI) installations for PCs, servers, Web, and virtual applications.

GrapeCity: GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a premier Visual Studio Industry Partner, and one of the world’s largest providers of developer components. Its comprehensive ComponentOne Studio provides Microsoft Visual Studio developers, designers and architects with an array of components, controls, tools, and solutions that enable them to efficiently build applications and projects for Windows, Web, or Mobile. GrapeCity’s Ultimate 2017 v1 comes with Visual Studio 2017 integration, and the cross-platform component suite includes ComponentOne Studio, Wijmo, and Xuni. Also, ComponentOne Studio’s FinancialChart control was updated this year with five new indicators and overlays.

Infragistics: Infragistics Ultimate makes it easy to build apps that deliver great user experiences. The most recent release, Infragistics Ultimate 15.2, includes many new features, new controls, and new updates across platforms, including WPF, Windows Forms, ASP.Net MVC, iOS and Android. Using Ignite UI’s powerful data visualization capabilities, developers can bring huge volumes of data to life. With Indigo Studio, they can rapidly prototype and collaborate on app experiences before writing code.

JetBrains: JetBrains, creator of the Java IDE named IntelliJ IDEA, is a technology leader specializing in the creation of intelligent development tools. JetBrains’ ReSharper product is a Visual Studio Extension for .NET developers. ReSharper extends Visual Studio with over 2,300 on-the-fly code inspections for C#, VB.NET, ASP.NET, JavaScript, TypeScript and other technologies. For most inspections, ReSharper provides quick-fixes (light bulbs) to improve code in one way or another.

LEADTOOLS: LEADTOOLS provides SDKs for document, medical, DICOM, PACS, raster, vector, and multimedia image technologies. Its latest release features the DICOM Hanging Protocol SDK and it comes with Visual Studio 2017 compatibility. New features and enhancements were recently added to LEAD’s Document Viewer, which is a document-viewing solution for .NET (C# & VB), Java, and HTML5/JavaScript. LEAD also made its Credit Card Reader SDK available to .NET and C programmers.

Mobilize.Net: Mobilize.Net migration technology is Microsoft’s chosen solution for Visual Studio and MSDN customers enabling them to reduce risk, cost, and time while modernizing applications to web, mobile, and cloud. Mobilize uses Artificial Intelligence algorithms to transform 90’s legacy code (VB, PowerBulider, ASP, Silverlight…) into modern languages, platforms, and architectural patterns following standards like .NET, C#, JavaScript, HTML, and AngularJS. For over two decades, millions of developers have used Mobilize technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code.

OpsHub: Unify DevOps and customer experience ecosystems by using OpsHub integration & migration solutions. Often teams using Visual Studio (VSTS/TFS) need to collaborate with other members using third party products. This heterogeneous ecosystem, results in poor collaboration, fragmented information and poor traceability, severely impacting productivity, quality and transparency. OpsHub Integration Manager integrates all tools to create a unified ecosystem, which enables rich collaboration, seamless information exchange and traceability, resulting in effective collaboration and increased productivity.

PreEmptive Solutions: PreEmptive Solutions is a trusted global leader of protection tools for Desktop, Mobile, Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) apps. It helps organizations serious about hardening and protecting their apps to secure their trade secrets (IP), reduce piracy/counterfeiting, prevent discovery & tampering of their applications and hindering data breaches. PreEmptive’s application protection tools are used by over 5,000 companies spanning virtually every industry in over 100 countries. PreEmptive works very closely with Microsoft to help its mutual customer’s layer application self-protection into their security lifecycle development process.

Redgate: Redgate, a Visual Studio Gold partner, produces software for teams of application developers and SQL professionals, helping over 800,000 users improve productivity, protect their data, and become more agile. New to Visual Studio Enterprise, developments teams can extend DevOps processes to their SQL Server databases in Visual Studio with Redgate Data Tools. These tools – ReadyRoll Core, SQL Prompt Core, and SQL Search are included in Visual Studio Enterprise, but are available to try free for all Visual Studio developers. At Build 2017, Redgate is launching a new Visual Studio Team Services extension to make provisioning databases for testing fast and easy in continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines.

Sauce Labs: Sauce for Visual Studio Team Services gives Visual Studio (VSTS) and TFS users access to the world’s largest, most stable, and highly secure test automation platform. Sauce for VSTS enables teams to speed up their testing by running hundreds of tests in parallel on over 900 platforms, including mobile devices. With its integration to Visual Studio and TFS platforms, Sauce Labs provides an all-in-one tool for developers striving to achieve true CI/CD. The integration allows users to easily authenticate and launch tests on Sauce Labs as a part of their VSO build process.

SmartBear: Supporting more than five million software professionals and over 20,000 companies in 194 countries, SmartBear is the leader in software quality tools for teams. The company’s products help deliver the highest quality and best performing software possible while helping teams ship code at nearly impossible velocities. With products for API testing, UI testing, code review and performance monitoring across mobile, web and desktop applications, SmartBear equips every development, testing and operations team member with the tools to ensure quality at every stage of the software cycle.

Syncfusion: Syncfusion, an enterprise technology partner, lets developers move beyond coding applications to delivering business innovation. The company offers more than 800 controls and frameworks and suites of components available for .NET and JavaScript, including charts, grids, schedulers, Gantt controls, maps, gauges, and more. Syncfusion also offers a comprehensive suite of ASP.NET MVC components for enterprise web development, which includes several complex widgets like DataGrid, Spreadsheet, Schedule, Pivot Grid, and more.

Tasktop: Tasktop takes the various tools used in software delivery and integrates them into a unified toolchain. Tasktop integrates Microsoft TFS, Visual Studio Team Services, Test Manager, Project Server and SharePoint to each other and to most other popular Agile, DevOps and SDLC tools. It automates the flow of artifacts across these tools, eliminating wasted time and bottlenecks while increasing velocity, collaboration and employee satisfaction. Tasktop can automatically collect the activity data into a central database, enabling the creation of consolidated dashboards and traceability reports, allowing for greater project visibility and artifact traceability.

Telerik, a Progress Company: Telerik Platform 2.0 gives developers complete access to the app development life cycle from a single app-centric interface. With it, developers can create, connect, test, deploy, and measure an app from a single unified interface, reducing the effort required when working with multiple disparate technologies. The new app-centric interface simplifies the integration of cloud services into the app development process, including push notifications and analytics.

UXDivers: UXDivers is a product design company with focus on user experience and user interface design. The company is committed to helping developers close the gap between good coding and good user interface design. Proof of this commitment are UXDivers most popular products including Grial UI Kit and Gorilla Player for Xamarin.Forms. Grial UI Kit, the first user interface kit for Xamarin.Forms, is a complete collection of UI layouts, styles and resources. UXDivers’ Gorilla Player is a multiple device previewer for Xamarin.Forms application.

Xablu: Xablu coaches teams and organizations on Enterprise Mobile App Development by bringing structure, creating culture and delivering Mobile Enterprise Apps. Xablu will be at Build 2017 with its extension XabluCross for MvvmCross. It shows a new template ‘MvvmCross by XabluCross’ under C# projects and creates a ready-to-run Xamarin MvvmCross-based project. The wizard provides all kinds of options, including choosing different MvvmCross versions.