Data is Your Problem: Data Integrity in Generative AI | SD Times Webinar with KMS Technology

While Generative AI presents a clear competitive advantage, most companies are struggling to harness it. From ineffective outputs to costly missteps, GenAI is driving significant financial losses as companies invest thousands in models that don’t work.

But the core issue isn’t the technology itself – it’s the data that powers it.

In this webinar, we’ll explore the critical role of data integrity in the successful implementation of GenAI.

Join us to gain insights into:

– Identifying and avoiding the common pitfalls in maintaining data integrity

– Understanding how the quality of your data directly influences GenAI outcomes

– Practical strategies for preparing and cleansing data to optimize GenAI performance

– Implementing a holistic, company-wide approach to data integrity