Logi Analytics, Inc. (“Logi”) today announced the acquisition of Jinfonet Software, the leading provider of embedded pixel-perfect operational reporting and the maker of JReport. This acquisition comes three months after Logi and Jinfonet tied for the #1 rating for embedded analytics by Dresner Advisory Services. The combination will create the richest suite of embedded analytics capabilities available in the market.

Logi and Jinfonet share a unified vision to help application teams create smarter software for mission critical applications. Jinfonet offers industry-leading operational reporting capabilities while Logi offers advanced dashboards, self-service analysis and predictive analytics. This acquisition will consolidate two leading embedded analytics vendors under the Logi brand to offer customers the widest range of capabilities available today.

“As software is becoming the face of most businesses, applications are increasingly being driven by analytics,” said Steven Schneider, CEO of Logi. “At Logi, we live to help application teams create smarter software by delivering a trusted partnership experience on a leading embedded analytics platform. By acquiring Jinfonet, we are creating the dominant provider exclusively focused on embedded analytics. Our sophisticated solutions support the most modern capabilities in the industry, including security integration, workflow capabilities, write-back, pixel-perfect operational reporting, and predictive analytics.”

This acquisition represents a new stage of growth for Logi, and will further accelerate the company’s vision to deliver innovative embedded analytics products to application teams worldwide. In addition, Logi will add hundreds of customers and also expand its reseller partnerships in Europe and Asia. “Logi has consistently led the embedded analytics industry,” said Schneider. “We will continue investing in the embedded analytics space to bring innovations to application teams that are building mission-critical applications.”

“We’re thrilled to join the Logi Analytics family,” said Dr. Bing Yao, CEO of Jinfonet. “Our shared values, product breadth, and focus on customer success position us to continue powering smarter software. Together, our best-in-class embedded analytics solutions will continue to set the industry standard, and we’re excited to join Logi in this next chapter.”

Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. For more information, visit www.logianalytics.com.