MapR Technologies, Inc., provider of the industry’s next generation data platform for AI and Analytics, today announced a validated reference architecture for the MapR Data Platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and the certification of MapR Data Platform versions 6.0.0, 6.0.1 and 6.1 on the OCI. With the MapR certification, the Oracle Cloud Marketplace brings the next-generation data system to Oracle Cloud customers who can now deploy the MapR Platform on Oracle’s high-performance cloud with full MapR and Oracle support.

“Predictable performance at the most competitive price is pivotal for customers when they choose a cloud for their highly demanding Big Data workloads. With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, MapR integrates with our Comprehensive Data Platform offerings to address our customer’s big data, data warehousing and deep learning needs leveraging Oracle’s industry leading infrastructure services and Oracle’s Autonomous Database offerings,” said Vinay Kumar, vice president of product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle Cloud now combined with the MapR Data Platform enables enterprises to solve their most complex AI and Analytics challenges to transform their businesses and to increase revenue, reduce costs, and mitigate risks. MapR offers a unified data platform that simultaneously runs analytics and applications with speed, scale and reliability that can store, manage, process, apply and analyze data as it happens. The MapR Data Platform supports Hadoop, Spark and Apache Drill with real-time database capabilities, global event streaming, and scalable enterprise storage to power a new generation of

Big Data applications. It enables writing against open APIs across MapR and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through JSON (OJAI), HBase, S3, HDFS, NFS, REST and Kafka.

“The MapR Platform is designed to better leverage the latest technologies offered by the Oracle Cloud. Joint customers will be able to run big data workloads on the Oracle Cloud with cloud-native operations and cloud storage integration,” said Tom Fisher, CTO, MapR. “Our partnership with Oracle in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to Oracle and its customers to easily reap the benefits harnessed in the value from all of their data. We look forward to continuing to leverage the power of the Oracle Cloud, as a technology leader, to help us achieve customers’ business goals.”

Oracle Cloud delivers enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and bare metal GPU servers, with uncompromising and predictable performance.