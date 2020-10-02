Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced a continuing partnership with Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leader in healthcare information technology solutions, to offer Melissa Address Validation within the Allscripts Practice Financial Platform, its financial and operational software solution optimized for standalone physician practices.

“Valid patient addresses and contact data are crucial for today’s healthcare industry, particularly during a pandemic. For example, with the correct contact information, practice staff can proactively reach out to triage patients prior to appointments and even explore alternatives to face-to-face visits,” said Leah Jones, Senior Vice President of Allscripts Ambulatory. “This level of insight promotes a positive patient experience and advances a streamlined practice mentality that saves time, money, resources, and perhaps lives in the process.”

When valid address information for a patient is not captured pre-visit or at the point of care, the practice is forced to devote additional time and resources to treating and billing the patient. This duplicates effort among resources to correct errors and reprocess paperwork which ultimately triggers delays and can impact timely reimbursement. Increased postage and processing costs will also be incurred if correspondence, such as a billing statement, has to be corrected and re-sent.

To solve these challenges, the Melissa address verification solution can be deployed directly from the registration area of the Allscripts practice management solution. With seamless integration and intuitive end user engagement, this premium option assures that patient address and contact information is entered by office staff accurately and error free. A green indicator confirms the address has been successfully verified. This real-time, point-of-entry validation plays a key role in patient address maintenance.

“Accurate address data is a significant contributor to any organization’s bottom line, but when it comes to patient data, gaps or mistakes in information can lead not only to delayed or undeliverable billing but also to compliance issues,” said Bud Walker, VP nterprise Sales & Strategy, Melissa. “Through our Allscripts integration, Practice Financial Platform users have address verification functionality at their fingertips to keeps the practice running smoothly with minimal effort so staff can focus on the patient.”

Click here to learn more about the Allscripts/Melissa integration or watch our video. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team for additional information, support and solutions, visit https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.