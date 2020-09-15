Aerospike Inc., the global leader in next-generation, real-time NoSQL data solutions, today announced upgrades and expansions to the Aerospike Connect product line, making Aerospike Database 5 even more plug-compatible with the enterprise data fabric that powers modern real-time data-driven applications.

The Aerospike Connect product line integrates Aerospike Database 5 with popular open-source frameworks, including Apache Spark™, Kafka, Pulsar, and JMS™. These technologies drive modern data pipelines and processing, enabling organizations to use rich data sets from across the enterprise to build and deploy modern data architectures for real-time, mission-critical applications. With Aerospike Connect, developers, data scientists, and engineers can architect and develop new generations of data intensive applications and gain the speed and scale of Aerospike Database 5’s massively parallel engine without writing custom code or disrupting deep-rooted business processes.

“Mainframes and traditional relational data stores weren’t designed for the big-data analytics of AI, ML, and real-time decisioning required by data intensive applications for fraud, risk management, and customer engagement,” said Srini Srinivasan, chief product officer and founder, Aerospike. “The business processes and data captured in enterprise systems remain vital for enterprises. The combination of Aerospike Connect and Database 5 creates a modern data platform that augments traditional systems to create real-time data-driven systems that extend and enhance rather than rip and replace existing functionality, thereby reducing cost and risk when building modern data architectures.”

In May, Aerospike released Database 5, a breakthrough in multi-site clustering that combines strong consistency with support for large-scale, globally distributed transaction applications that require low latency. It eliminated the need for application awareness or human involvement in conflict resolution and the tradeoffs between strong consistency and low latency for large-scale, globally distributed applications. With Aerospike Connect, enterprises can augment existing transactional systems by connecting to Aerospike Database 5 and thus allow better application development and better real-time user experience. They can also enhance existing analytics systems by allowing them to access an order of magnitude more data from Aerospike than they would otherwise. This ends up improving their models considerably by accessing more data without increasing the timeframe for achieving results.

“The Trade Desk powers data-driven digital advertising for the world’s leading marketers,” said Matt Cochran, director of engineering at The Trade Desk. “Our platform evaluates more than 11 million ad impressions across the internet every single second, and technology partners like Aerospike are important to handling the scale and real-time decisioning required. Aerospike’s technology helps us deploy modern data architectures without disrupting our business processes.”

The Expanded Product Line of Aerospike Connect

Aerospike Connect for Spark 2.4 supports streaming APIs that leverage Structured Spark Streaming. This provides very low latency for both reads and writes, enabling AI/ML use cases such as fraud detection, and personalization via 360-degree customer profiles that leverage Aerospike as a system of engagement in their Spark Streaming pipeline. Aerospike Connect for Spark opens the scan-by-partition capability in Aerospike Database 5 to allow massive parallelization when processing data with Spark.

To learn more, read our blog on Aerospike Connect here.