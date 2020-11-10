Precisely announced the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, a modular, interoperable suite that provides maximum accuracy, consistency, and context in data for confident business decisions. The Precisely Data Integrity Suite is the first suite to span the full spectrum of data integrity, delivering accuracy and consistency through best-in-class data quality and data integration capabilities, and context through market-leading location intelligence and data enrichment. Enhancing data with context helps surface hidden connections, creates meaningful relationships and ultimately makes data more valuable. With worldwide spending on digital transformation expected to reach $1.3 trillion this year, the Precisely Data Integrity Suite helps establish a foundation of trusted data to ensure these investments are successful.

Lack of data integrity is a critical problem for businesses today. Eighty-four percent of CEOs do not trust the data on which they base decisions, 68 percent of organizations are hindered by siloed data, and nearly half (47 percent) of all new data records contain at least one critical error. Despite these realities, companies continue to make large, transformative bets in search of digital advantage.

“Ensuring data is complete, compliant, and accessible is no longer enough to keep pace in the digital economy. Today data integrity is the business imperative; businesses must maximize accuracy, consistency, and context in data to know they can trust their data-driven decisions,” said Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely. “Decisions made on flawed data or gut instinct destroy value. With our unmatched, proven capabilities, the Precisely Data Integrity Suite enables our enterprise customers to achieve data integrity and move forward with confidence.”

Key features of the Precisely Data Integrity Suite:

Differentiated capabilities across the full spectrum of data integrity Deep expertise in integration of even the most complex data, connecting today’s infrastructure with tomorrow’s technology Powerful data profiling, smart matching, and entity resolution to ensure data quality with context graphs to reveal hidden relationships and patterns in data Hyper-accurate location insights for both operational and analytical use cases, delivered with unmatched scale and performance Expertly curated location, business, and consumer data with more than 9,000 attributes for data enrichment

across the full spectrum of data integrity

Modular and interoperable architecture Consumable in a modular fashion, the suite enables customers to choose from key capabilities to advance their business without a costly investment in a monolithic platform Easily and seamlessly deployable into existing environments, preserving investments in existing infrastructure Data product modules are easily leveraged from within software modules to seamlessly enhance existing data with additional context



Built for innovation Built with the first principle of “design once, deploy anywhere,” the suite can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments Deep partnerships and integration with leading data technology creates a total solution to business’ requirements for data integrity APIs enable clients and business partners to develop new solutions to data integrity challenges



According to IDC, “Data is a core element in the future of intelligence, but it can also be an inhibitor to success. The current state of data cleanliness and quality, intelligence about data, and lack of context are impacting the organization’s ability to integrate and synthesize information, restricting the organization’s ability to learn from and use the data, and limiting the scale at which insights can be delivered for better, faster, and more confident decision making.”

The Precisely Data Integrity Suite is the strategic result and culmination of a transformative year for the company, which began with the December 2019 acquisition of the software & data business of Pitney Bowes. This acquisition enhanced proven data integration and data quality capabilities with leading data enrichment and location intelligence to enable the company to deliver the first end-to-end data integrity suite. In May the company rebranded as Precisely to reflect its ability to power confident business decisions through maximum accuracy, consistency, and context in data. Earlier this month, Precisely announced the sale of its Confirm business unit, acquired in the transaction from Pitney Bowes, to enable greater focus on, and accelerate development in, its core data integrity capabilities. With 12,000 enterprise customers, Precisely is now the global leader in data integrity.

“The market is screaming for data it can trust. Digital initiatives that once showed such promise can’t get off the ground, with bad data stalling omnichannel experiences and impairing predictive modelling efforts. AI and Machine Learning have unlimited potential to advance human progress and quality of life, but if we train our models with flawed data, they’re getting a bad education,” said Eric Yau, COO of Precisely. “Achieving data integrity enables us to trust the data-driven decisions made by both people and machines because they’re made with maximum accuracy, consistency, and context.”